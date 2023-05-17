Afghanistan to play one-off Test against Bangladesh from June 10-14: Reports

Afghanistan will also be playing a one-off Test match on their tour to Bangladesh from June 10-14. According to reports from Cricbuzz, the visitors will play a Test match before heading to India and then will return on July 1 to complete the white-ball leg of the tour.

The two teams will play three ODIs and a couple of T20Is to cap off what would be an interesting tour as it would be a battle of quality spinners. The ODI games are reportedly going to be played in Chattogram and the T20Is will be played in Sylhet.

The hosts will be keeping a preparatory camp from May 25 or 26 for the series against Afghanistan. Some players that had gone to the tour have stayed back for a break along with some of the coaching staff, but all will gather for the camp as per reports.

Afghanistan set to play ODIs against Sri Lanka too in June

Before touring Bangladesh, Afghanistan will play three ODIs against Sri Lanka and have named quite a strong squad. While the squad doesn't have the experienced Naveen-ul-Haq, it boasts of big names like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Young stars like Noor Ahmad, who has been brilliant in the IPL 2023 season, have also been featured in the squad and this series could be a great preparation for the World Cup, according to their cricket board chair Mirwais Ashraf.

Here's what he said in a media release:

"It's good to have a couple of young faces for the series; the build-up for the ICC Cricket World Cup has already begun, and we are looking for every possible opportunity to build a good combination of the team and prepare them well for the event."

Afghanistan ODI squad against Sri Lanka: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Akbar.

