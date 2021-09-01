Afghanistan at risk of losing its full member status with the ICC

The uncertainty surrounding the Afghanistan women's cricket team due to the current political situation in the country might have substantial repercussions on the status of its cricket teams.

It all depends on the stance of the latest government in the country. If they don't permit their women's team to participate in international cricket, Afghanistan will lose its full member status with the ICC.

The Taliban government has given its nod to the men's cricket activities to go ahead as planned before. It cleared the pathway for the Afghanistan men's team's participation at the upcoming World Cup in UAE and Oman.

But the authorities in Afghanistan are reportedly not so keen to allow women's cricket team activities under their regime.

Speaking to the Guardian, Afghanistan women's cricketer Roya Samim explained the current state of the women's cricket division in the country.

Roya recently moved to Canada after the previous government collapsed in Afghanistan. Regarding the situation of women's cricket in her country, Roya Samim said:

"The Taliban are against girls studying, so how do they want a girl’s cricket team? Leaving Afghanistan, it was a sad day for me. I just cried. I really love everything that I had: my job, my cricket, my teammates, my hometown, my relatives. Everything that I have, I leave behind. Even now when I remember this day I will cry."

Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced..

Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan🇦🇫.

We want peace.🙏 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021

We all emailed the ICC but got no response from them: Afghanistan women's cricketer Roya Samim

Roya Samim further revealed that the players mailed the ICC to seek some help in this matter, but she stated that they did not receive any reply from the governing body.

Even the Afghanistan cricket board asked them to wait without giving any assurance or a definite answer. Roya Samim said:

"After the Taliban came to Kabul, we requested that [the ICC] please save all the girls, we are worried for our teammates. We all emailed the ICC but got no response from them. Why do they not respond to us, why do they not consider us, even treat us that we don’t exist in the world? The Afghan Cricket Board [ACB] also said nothing, they said just: 'Wait.'"

Twenty women players from @lewespriorycc Lewes Lightning cricket team have written to the International Cricket Council @ICC_Crickett calling for action to protect and evacuate women cricketers from Afghanistan. 'Monitoring the situation' is not enough. #boundariesnotborders — Janine Booth (@JanineBooth) August 28, 2021

