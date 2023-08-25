"Afghanistan's worst nightmare"- Fans react as Naseem Shah helps Pakistan win by 1 wicket in a thrilling 2nd ODI

Pakistan youngster Naseem Shah conjured a brilliant cameo with the bat to finish a tight contest in his side's favor on Thursday, August 24. Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in the 2nd ODI in Hambantota and gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After opting to bat first, Afghanistan notched up 300/5 in 50 overs. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (151) and Ibrahim Zadran (80) starred in the batting department and put on a wonderful 227-run partnership for the first wicket. Shaheen Afridi scalped two wickets, while Naseem Shah and Usama Mir picked up one wicket apiece.

Pakistan then sailed through the first 30 overs without any turbulence as Imam-ul-Haq (91), Fakhar Zaman (30), and Babar Azam (53) performed well in the top order. Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Babar in the 31st over and brought his side back into the game.

The Afghanistan bowlers kept a leash on the scoring rate and picked up wickets at regular intervals to bring the equation to 11 runs needed from six balls. Pakistan had only one wicket remaining at the juncture, with two frontline pacers at the crease. Naseem Shah held his nerve in the crunch situation and hit two fours in the final over to finish the match for Pakistan.

This was the second instance of him finishing a close game against Afghanistan, as he also hit two sixes in Asia Cup 2022 to help Pakistan bag a victory. Fans took note of his knock in the 2nd ODI and expressed their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

"Naseem Shah has been superb"- Pakistan captain Babar Azam

At the post-match presentation, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hailed Naseem Shah for his blazing cameo. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"To be honest, it was an exceptional game. We had a similar scenario in the Asia Cup. Credit to the boys for holding onto their nerves. When we started batting, we just wanted to build partnership. Me and Imam were trying to build a partnership. Likes of Shadab and Iftikhar I had faith in them. Naseem Shah has been superb and what a performance it was."

Babar Azam added:

"Look always we have to improve in cricket. You cannot be satisfied. When you are in the pitch, you see different qualities of bowling and play your natural game. Backing yourself and believe in yourself is very important. Yes, we are looking forward to the last point. We will try to enjoy and carry the momentum in the last match and win it."

Pakistan and Afghanistan will square off in the third ODI on Saturday, August 26.