Afghanistan star pulls off jaw-dropping no-look shot in AFG vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan pulled off one of the most ridiculous shots ever during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh on Tuesday, September 16, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The wrist-spinner bent slightly and flicked his bat, sending the ball flying over the fine-leg region for six runs.The moment came in the 17th over, sent down by left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman. With 45 required off the last four overs (chasing 155), Rashid stayed still and merely flicked his bat, using the bowler's pace to craft a crucial maximum, to give his side some momentum.Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRashid, meanwhile, scored a valiant 11-ball 20, laced with two fours and a six. He was dismissed in the 19th over of the innings, leaving his side to get 23 off 10 deliveries. They eventually fell eight runs short of Bangladesh's total of 154.Rashid Khan led Afghanistan's bowling effort vs Bangladesh with two wicketsRashid Khan. (Image Credits: ACB X)Rashid bowled well earlier in the night after losing the toss, recording figures of 4-0-26-2. The Afghan captain broke the brisk 63-run opening stand between Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan by dismissing the latter for 30 in the seventh over. The 26-year-old returned to dismiss Shamim Hossain for 11.Tanzid top-scored for Bangladesh with 52 off 31 deliveries, including four fours and three maximums. Noor Ahmad also took a couple of wickets, while Azmatullah Omarzai finished with one. Afghanistan had a poor start, as they lost Sediqullah Atal (0) and Ibrahim Zadran (5) in the power play.Rishad Hossain dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 35 to break a developing partnership with Gulbadin Naib. Despite sliding to 77/5 at one stage, the Afghans remained in the game until Omarzai departed for 30 in the 16th over. It all came down to 22 needed off the final over. Noor Ahmad couldn't take Afghanistan over the line despite smashing two sixes.Bangladesh boosted their chances of reaching the top four, while Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will fight it out in the last match of Group B on Thursday. September 18.