Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh for white-ball series in February-March

The Afghanistan cricket team will tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and two T20Is in February-March this year. The one-day series will be part of the World Cup Super League.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Afghanistan are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on February 12. They will undergo a week-long training camp in Sylhet before proceeding to Chattogram for the one-day series.

All the three ODIs will be played in Chattogram from February 23 to 27. The T20Is will subsequently be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on March 3 and 5.

The report added that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is likely to have DRS for the series. There is no confirmation yet as to whether crowds will be allowed in the stadium. The BCB, last month, decided to organize the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022) behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 threat.

Afghanistan were originally scheduled to tour Zimbabwe in February. However, according to ACB, that series had to be postponed for a second time "due to the inability of arranging the required broadcasting services by the host country."

Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be keen to improve their position in the Super League during the three-match one-day series. Bangladesh are second with eight wins in 12 matches while Afghanistan are fifth, having won six out of six matches.

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh schedule

1st ODI: February 23, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (Chattogram)

2nd ODI: February 25, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (Chattogram)

3rd ODI: February 27, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (Chattogram)

1st T20I: March 3, Shere Bangla National Stadium (Dhaka)

2nd T20I: March 5, Shere Bangla National Stadium (Dhaka)

Bangladesh tour of South Africa in March-April

Following the conclusion of the Afghanistan series, Bangladesh will tour South Africa for two Tests and three ODIs. The three one-dayers will be played on March 18, 20 and 23.

Also Read Article Continues below

The first Test will start on March 30 and the second on April 7. The venues for the matches are yet to be confirmed.

Edited by Sai Krishna