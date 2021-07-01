Afridi wanted me to step down as captain in 2009 because he had ambitions: Younis Khan

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan has made stunning revelations about the uproar that happened against his captaincy back in 2009. Younis claimed that the senior players in the team back then, especially Shahid Afridi, wanted to be the next Pakistan captain.

During the 2009 Champions Trophy in South Africa, there were reports of rift in the Pakistan team and that the players were unhappy with the attitude and captaincy style of Younis Khan.

However, on an ARY News show, Younis Khan revealed that the players had absolutely no problem with his captaincy. He felt that Afridi and other seniors harbored hopes of becoming the next Pakistan captain and were keen to cause a rift between him and the players.

“If the players had problems with me they could have spoken to me. They claimed that they didn’t want me removed as captain but just wanted the cricket board to speak to me to change my attitude. Then how is it that when the player (s) met with the then PCB Chairman, Ejaz Butt one senior player, apparently Afridi demanded the captain be changed. To me it was about captaincy ambitions,” Younis Khan stated.

Younis Khan reveals why he made shock retirement from ODIs

Younis Khan had abruptly ended his ODI career in 2015, announcing that the first match of a four-ODI series against England would be his last. On being asked about his abrupt retirement, Younis revealed how the then Pakistan chief selector's call influenced his decision.

"On the night before the match chief selector, Haroon Rasheed called me and I told him I was thinking about retirement from ODIs and he turned around and told me rudely that it was up to me but he had got me selected for the series against England and I (Younis) should just listen to the team management and play as they wanted. I was very upset with his tone and that is why I announced my retirement the next morning,” Younis Khan concluded.

#OnThisDay in 2009, Pakistan, under the captaincy of Younis Khan, won T20 World Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the final at Lord’s 🏆🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/AjsJce2NIM — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 21, 2021

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava