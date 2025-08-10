After retirement rumors, new report claims BCCI in no hurry to take a call on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI future

After a report claimed that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might retire after the ODIs in Australia, a new report has now emerged, stating that the BCCI is no hurry to take a call on the future of the legends.

Ad

On Sunday, August 10 a news report from Dainik Jagran, about Rohit and Kohli's ODI future, went viral. As per the report, the Indian batting superstars might retire from international cricket after the one-day series in Australia in October. Citing BCCI sources, the newspaper claimed that Rohit and Kohli would need to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy to remain in contention for a place in the one-day team.

As per another report in news agency PTI, the BCCI's immediate focus is the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be held in February-March. The news report quoting a BCCI source privy to the developments a saying:

Ad

Trending

"Obviously, if they (Rohit and Kohli) have something in mind, they would tell the BCCI brass like they did before the England Test tour. But from an Indian team's perspective, the next big assignment is the T20 World Cup in February and preparations before that. The immediate focus will be on sending the best team for the Asia Cup T20 tournament, hoping all players are fit and available."

Ad

With the white-ball series against Bangladesh, which was earlier scheduled in August postponed to 2026, Team India's next ODI assignment will be a three-match series in Australia from October 19 to October 25. The next World Cup in the format will be held in October-November 2027. Kohli and Rohit would be 39 and 40 respectively when the ICC event is played.

A look at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's recent ODI form

Kohli has played seven one-day matches in 2025, scoring 275 runs at an average of 45.83 and a strike rate of 84.35, with the aid of one hundred and two fifties. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls in the group clash against Pakistan in Dubai in the Champions Trophy. Kohli also hit 84 off 89 as the Men in Blue chased 265 in the first semifinal against Australia.

Looking at Rohit's stats, he has played eight ODIs in 2025, scoring 302 runs at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of 108.24, with one hundred and one fifty. The Hitman smashed 119 off 90 deliveries against England in Cuttack in February. He was also Player of the Match for his 76 off 83 in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, a knock featuring seven fours and three sixes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news