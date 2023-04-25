Pakistan failed to defend a mammoth total of 193 in the fifth and final T20I at Rawalpindi against New Zealand, which resulted in the series ending in a 2-2 deadlock. The series began with Pakistan winning the first two games convincingly by 88 and 38 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

However, New Zealand won the third T20I by four runs and were well placed at 164-5 in 18.5 overs in the fourth T20I when a hailstorm forced the match to be abandoned.

In the final T20I, the Kiwis won the toss and elected to field first on a placid-looking Rawalpindi track. The hosts, led by wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 98 off just 62 deliveries, posted an impressive 193-5 in their 20 overs. Rizwan was ably supported by Iftikhar Ahmed and Imad Wasim, each of whom played important cameos.

In reply, the Blackcaps stuttered to 73-4 in 9.5 overs as the Pakistani bowlers came out all guns blazing. However, much to the dismay of the home fans and the home team, Mark Chapman and James Neesham put on an unbeaten partnership of 121 from 57 deliveries, leading the visitors to a six-wicket win off the final over of the innings. Chapman made a sensational unbeaten 104 off 57 deliveries with 11 fours and four sixes.

The Pakistan bowlers' inability to finish the game from a strong position against a depleted New Zealand team drew plenty of flak from fans on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

PRAVEER K SINGH @praveer_kumar @_FaridKhan Ha ha…top of the world 150K bowling attack…supposed to be the best in world, still couldn’t stop New Zealand “C” team to win the match… #PAKvsNZ @_FaridKhan Ha ha…top of the world 150K bowling attack…supposed to be the best in world, still couldn’t stop New Zealand “C” team to win the match… #PAKvsNZ

Kishan Kishor @itskishankishor



Mark Chapman - 0, 14, 0



When New Zealand Come to Pakistan to play 5 T20I Match Series



Mark Chapman - 34, 65*, 16*, 71*, 104*



Mark Chapman - 0, 14, 0

When New Zealand Come to Pakistan to play 5 T20I Match Series

Mark Chapman - 34, 65*, 16*, 71*, 104*

Now, you all say which bowling line up is better India or Pakistan??? #PAKvsNZ

Akash Rajput ✪  @imARajput_



unlike your Ghante ka King Zimbu, who can't even beat NZ "C" team at home with full strength players #PAKvsNZ #BabarAzam #Cricket

Sajid @SajidBa13309320

Pakistan's death bowling is big concern

Pakistan's death bowling is big concern

#PAKvNZ #PakvsNz They can't defend in crucial matches... Shaheen and Haris always fails in crucial run chases.. failed in semi final against Australia failed in defending against India in world cup now this match too.

tufailllll @tufaillllll

#PAKvNZ #PakistanCricket I just opened cricbuzz and see a scorecard of #PakvsNz .. again best bowling attack in cricket is totally mess i don't know ab inko kya lant padhi ...

Tahir Mahmood Khattak @TahirMa73780968 Poor captaincy and poor team selection cost pak another match.. Poor captaincy and poor team selection cost pak another match..

Annexo @Annexopv #Pakistan #PakvsNz twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns No Williamson.

No Conway.

No Boult.

No Southee.

No Ferguson.

No Santner.

No Allen.

No Bracewell.

No Phillips.



Still, New Zealand drew the T20I series 2-2 in Pakistan after losing the first 2 matches, one of the great comebacks in recent times.

Just Pakistan things

#Pakistan #PakvsNz

سعد @subhukVaav

Father of cover drive Babar should hang his head in shame.



Well done kiwis



Here is some home series of last year



#PakvsNz

#MohammadRizwan

#PakistanCricket

#ShaheenShahAfridi

NZ c team beat Pakistan

Father of cover drive Babar should hang his head in shame.

Well done kiwis

Here is some home series of last year

#PakvsNz

#MohammadRizwan

#PakistanCricket

#ShaheenShahAfridi

#T20worldcup

Furkan @tweetsbyfurkan



#pakvsNz This is not a draw 2-2 series. This should be seen as 5-0 in the favour of New Zealand. Embarrassing performance. Babar and Co have lost art of winning matches . All of suddenly Shaheen and Shadab have become run machines .

Sir BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45

#PakvsNz Babar Azam can't score runs on flat pitch of Rawalpindi against School team of new Zealand. But believe me bro, he owns Trent Boult

Kriti Singh @kritiitweets



Talk about levels



Highway statpadder Babar Azam was only able to score when Adam Milne & Ish Sodhi were rested 🤣

Talk about levels

#PakvsNz | #PAKvNZ

SöHåîL QâMäR 🇵🇰 @Sohailmayo05

Sri Lanka 56-5 scored 170.

India 31-4 in a 160 chase.

New Zealand 73-4 in a 190+ Chase.

Australia 96-5 in a 170+ chase.

Sri Lanka 56-5 scored 170.

India 31-4 in a 160 chase.

New Zealand 73-4 in a 190+ Chase.

We're Curesd. Another Heartbreak. #PakvsNz

Before this series, Pakistan had lost a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the UAE.

Mark Chapman was both the player of the match and series with 290 runs at a strike rate of 165.71 while being dismissed just once.

"We were 15 runs short in the end" - Pakistan Captain Babar Azam

Skipper Babar Azam felt that despite scoring 193, his team was a few runs short, considering Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed's partnership in the middle.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar said:

"The way we started, we wanted to get to 190. The way Rizwan-Iftikhar batted we thought, they could get us to 200 plus. We were 15 runs short in the end. Iftikhar, the way he batted and dominated has been good. He has performed in tough situations. Imad did well with the bat."

Mark Chapman was the leading run-scorer in the series with 290 runs, while Haris Rauf picked up 11 wickets to finish as the leading wicket-taker.

The two teams will next lock horns in a five-match ODI series starting in Rawalpindi on Thursday, April 27.

