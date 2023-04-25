Pakistan failed to defend a mammoth total of 193 in the fifth and final T20I at Rawalpindi against New Zealand, which resulted in the series ending in a 2-2 deadlock. The series began with Pakistan winning the first two games convincingly by 88 and 38 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
However, New Zealand won the third T20I by four runs and were well placed at 164-5 in 18.5 overs in the fourth T20I when a hailstorm forced the match to be abandoned.
In the final T20I, the Kiwis won the toss and elected to field first on a placid-looking Rawalpindi track. The hosts, led by wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 98 off just 62 deliveries, posted an impressive 193-5 in their 20 overs. Rizwan was ably supported by Iftikhar Ahmed and Imad Wasim, each of whom played important cameos.
In reply, the Blackcaps stuttered to 73-4 in 9.5 overs as the Pakistani bowlers came out all guns blazing. However, much to the dismay of the home fans and the home team, Mark Chapman and James Neesham put on an unbeaten partnership of 121 from 57 deliveries, leading the visitors to a six-wicket win off the final over of the innings. Chapman made a sensational unbeaten 104 off 57 deliveries with 11 fours and four sixes.
The Pakistan bowlers' inability to finish the game from a strong position against a depleted New Zealand team drew plenty of flak from fans on Twitter.
Before this series, Pakistan had lost a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the UAE.
Mark Chapman was both the player of the match and series with 290 runs at a strike rate of 165.71 while being dismissed just once.
"We were 15 runs short in the end" - Pakistan Captain Babar Azam
Skipper Babar Azam felt that despite scoring 193, his team was a few runs short, considering Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed's partnership in the middle.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar said:
"The way we started, we wanted to get to 190. The way Rizwan-Iftikhar batted we thought, they could get us to 200 plus. We were 15 runs short in the end. Iftikhar, the way he batted and dominated has been good. He has performed in tough situations. Imad did well with the bat."
Mark Chapman was the leading run-scorer in the series with 290 runs, while Haris Rauf picked up 11 wickets to finish as the leading wicket-taker.
The two teams will next lock horns in a five-match ODI series starting in Rawalpindi on Thursday, April 27.
