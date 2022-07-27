“Ahmed was targeted because of me"- Shahid Afridi, Ahmed Shehzad engage in a tense argument on live TV

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi had a soft corner for opener Ahmed Shehzad during his captaincy stint and he opened up on the same on Tuesday while speaking to Samaa TV. Shehzad has been quite vocal about being ill-treated by the management when he was a regular in the national team.

He hasn't played an international game since 2019 and has spoken in quite a few interviews about how he hasn't been given a fair chance to make a comeback. On this, Afridi claimed that since he backed Shehzad, the latter was 'targeted'. He said:

“Ahmed was targeted because of me because I supported him a lot. I gave him a lot of chances, which turned out to be a negative thing for him when I left the captaincy. I think people thought he was my favorite."

The former Pakistan skipper also spoke about how talented Ahmed Shehzad was as an opener. He added:

“I supported him a lot because I wasn't finding an opener of his ability in Pakistan. He was performing as well. Obviously, he couldn't perform in all games but he was targeted because of me as well.”

"Where do I score runs? At my home?"- Ahmed Shehzad to Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi further spoke about how he wants Shehzad to focus on the positives and not let this controversy stop him from spending quality time with family.

"I want you to score runs, enjoy your life with your wife and kids. Allah has made life beautiful for you.”

Ahmad Shehzad: Yes, I also wanted to score runs but when they don't provide a platform for score,then I score runs at home.

However, Ahmed Shehzad replied to that with a sarcastic question that summed up his current situation. He spoke about how he wasn't even given chances in T20 leagues like PSL to perform well and make a comeback. Shehzad added:

"I keep saying that. I want to score runs, but at least don't deny me the platforms where I can score. I will ask you, when sides in PSL want to pick me, who comes in and says no? You tell me, where do I score runs? At my home?”

With Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman settling at the top in ODIs and youngster Abdullah Shafique making headlines in Test cricket, it seems difficult for Shehzad to make a comeback to the national team.

