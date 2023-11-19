Ahmedabad weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Australia final?

The most anticipated day is here! Team India will look to lift their third ODI World Cup title when they square off against Australia in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India have been ruthless in the competition, thrashing every team on their way to the final. The Men in Blue beat 2019 World Cup runners-up New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-finals at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma and company will be pumped to end their ICC trophy drought by beating Australia in the summit clash.

Pat Cummins and company, on the other hand, have been on a winning run after losing their first two matches. They have won eight games on the trot, including a thrilling semi-final triumph against South Africa at the Eden Gardens.

The five-time world champions are a different beast when it comes to knockout matches. Thus, a cracker of a contest is expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the presence of 1,30,000 spectators.

While the stage is set for an epic showdown, the buzz going around is about how the weather will pan out. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game. It hasn't rained in the city in the recent past and the cloud cover is also expected to be minimal.

The temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius with 50 percent humidity. Tair quality is deemed to be 'very unhealthy' by Accuweather.

"It's for us to do it for him" - Rohit Sharma wants to win the World Cup for Rahul

Despite winning several accolades in his decorated career, the ODI World Cup has eluded Rahul Dravid. He wants to add it to his trophy cabinet and skipper Rohit Sharma is committed to winning it for the Indian head coach.

"What he has done for Indian cricket is massive," Rohit told reporters on the eve of the match. "And he also feels that he wants to be part of this big occasion. And it's for us to do it for him."

Team India have won the ODI World Cup twice in 1983 and 2011. The last time they won an ICC event was the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni.