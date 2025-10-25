"The AI avatar of fast bowling" - Aakash Chopra's massive praise for seasoned pacer after AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India and KKR batter Aakash Chopra described Josh Hazlewood as the AI avatar of fast bowling after the Australian star's excellent performance in the ODI series against India at home. Chopra also picked Cooper Connolly and Matt Renshaw as two other players from the home side that stood out.

Ad

Australia beat India 2-1 in the three-match one-day series that ended on Saturday, October 25. The hosts had beaten the Men in Blue by seven wickets [DLS method] in the opening game in Perth and by two wickets in the second ODI in Perth. India registered a consolation win by nine wickets in the third one-dayer in Sydney.

While reflecting on the big positives for Australia from the series win, Chopra picked Hazlewood as a standout performer. Praising the right-arm pacer, the former India opener told ESPNcricinfo:

Ad

Trending

"Josh Hazlewood, the AI avatar of fast bowling. I think he is standing out everywhere he goes."

The 48-year-old also hailed young Connolly and experienced domestic batter Renshaw as two of the other players from Australia who made a highly significant impact in the series. Speaking about 22-year-old Connolly, Chopra commented:

"The way he batted in the second game, maturity belies his age. The way he managed his innings... Even in the last game, he was batting beautifully till he got dismissed and was actually running out of partners. He's one for the future and I see a lot of interest for him in the IPL auction."

Ad

Sharing his thoughts on 29-year-old Renshaw, Chopra added:

"The second guy is Matt Renshaw, somebody who was seen as a spin batting expert. He had come to India as well. Comes from the land of Matthew Hayden, reminds you of him as well. He batted well."

Batting first after winning the toss in the Sydney ODI, Australia managed only 236 as they were all-out in 46.4 overs. India cruised home in the chase in 38.3 overs as Rohit Sharma scored 121* and Virat Kohli 74*.

Ad

Australia's top performers in ODI series against India

A number of players made crucial contributions in Australia's 2-1 ODI series win over India. Matthew Short was the team's leading run-getter in the series. He scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 82.35. Renshaw scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 95.53, while Connolly smashed 61* off 53 balls in a tricky chase in Adelaide.

Among bowlers, Hazlewood claimed three wickets at a stunning economy rate of 3.13. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa picked up a four-fer in Adelaide, while Xavier Bartlett claimed 3-39 in the same match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news