Aiden Markram falls for an outstanding 136 just before South Africa's historic win in 2025 WTC final against Australia [Watch]

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood removed South African opener Aiden Markram for 136 in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's on Saturday, June 14. The right-hander fell after flicking a ball to the leg side, where Travis Head claimed the catch at mid-wicket to end an outstanding innings from the Protean batter.

The wicket came too little too late for Australia as Markram had ensured that South Africa needed a mere six runs for victory in the summit clash. The dismissal ended a fantastic innings from Markram, who played arguably his best Test innings to put South Africa within touching distance of victory.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

The right-hander held on to his end and put on substantial stands of 61 and 147 runs with Wiaan Mulder and Temba Bavuma, respectively, that paved the way for South Africa to chase down the score.

Aiden Markram stars as South Africa beat Australia by five wickets to win 2025 WTC final

Aiden Markram may have been dismissed with South Africa needing six runs to win, but Kyle Verreynne ensured there was no more hiccups as he clinched victory by cover driving a full toss from Mitchell Starc in the 84th over of the innings.

This was South Africa's first major global title win in 27 years and ended years of pain for the Proteas, who had lost numerous semifinals and finals at major events. The loss was Australia's first in a major final since their defeat to England in the 2010 T20 World Cup final.

It was also Pat Cummins' first loss as a captain in a major final. He had led Australia to an ODI World Cup title in India and a World Test Championship (WTC) final win in 2023. This was the third consecutive WTC final that was played in England.

