"Aise logo ka aisa hi hota hai"- Saeed Ajmal slams Mohammad Amir over retirement row

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has taken a dig at left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir over the latter's retirement fiasco.

The 29-year-old had announced his retirement from international cricket last year and had made it clear he wouldn't make a comeback until the current team management leaves.

Mohammad Amir has had his issues with bowling coach Waqar Younis and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. He still desires to play for Pakistan but believes the veteran duo didn't back him enough and accused him of not being committed to the national team.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Saeed Ajmal opened up about Mohammad Amir's entire retirement episode.

Although Ajmal, like many others, didn't have the exact details, he believes Amir shouldn't have spoken the way he did about Misbah and Waqar.

“From what he is saying, it looks like he was dealt unfairly. But I don’t know what happened between him and team management behind the scenes. He is saying that he will only play for Pakistan after Misbah and Waqar leave their post as head coach and bowling coach. Aise logo ka aisa hi hota hai (such players suffer exactly this way),” Ajmal said.

Ajmal also believes Amir should let the ball do the talking instead of giving controversial statements, as that would only make his chances of a Pakistan comeback more difficult. He added:

“It is not right for a player to ask for the removal of a coach. Amir should focus on his performance and cement his place before making such demands.”

Mohammad Amir should stick to his retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal

Mohammad Amir announces retirement from International Cricket.

"The current management has been mentally torturing me" #Cricket #MohammadAmir pic.twitter.com/y9DqKLzQoS — It's Cricket Time (@itscrickettime) December 17, 2020

Saeed Ajmal is also of the opinion that Mohammad Amir made the decision to retire too early and out of sheer desperation. He reckons the pacer could have handled the situation a bit more maturely.

However, the Pakistan veteran feels Amir must now stick to his decision and not try to make an international comeback.

“Amir had given his retirement out of desperation but now he is thinking of coming back. If he has made his decision to retire, then he should stick to it,” Ajmal asserted.

When Amir burst onto the scene in 2009, many compared him to the great Wasim Akram. He was destined for greater things but became involved in a major spot-fixing scandal and had to serve a five-year ban.

Making his comeback in 2016, many believed this was the rebirth of a potential world-class player.

Unfortunately, Mohammad Amir's promising international career has come to a premature standstill once more, and he might never feature for Pakistan again.