Alex Hales re-joins Islamabad United for PSL 2022 playoffs 

Islamabad United's swashbuckling opener Alex Hales, who had pulled out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) last week citing bio-bubble fatigue, is all set to re-join the side for their remaining matches.

The right-handed batter will be available for selection for the team's Eliminator 1 clash against Peshawar Zalmi, which is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday (February 24).

It is worth mentioning that Hales would not have to complete a three-day quarantine before re-joining the squad, as he had tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of the Big Bash League (BBL 2022). The 33-year-old showcased stunning form during the league stage of the competition.

Hales has featured in seven matches so far this season, in which he has 225 runs to his name, including two half-centuries. His addition at this critical juncture comes as a major boost for the Islamabad side as they aim for their third championship triumph.

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan returns to training ahead of PSL 2022 playoffs

Shadab Khan missed the team's last two fixtures in the competition due to a groin injury. Much to the delight of Islamabad fans, the 23-year-old has returned to training ahead of the knockout clash.

The franchise recently took to social media to give their supporters an update regarding the player's injury. Islamabad United wrote on Twitter:

"Kaptaan @76Shadabkhan is back in training, extensive work has been going on behind the scenes on his rehab. #UnitedWeWin #HBLPSL7 #LevelHai."

Islamabad finished fourth in the PSL 2022 points table after the completion of the league stage. They have secured four wins from ten matches in the latest edition of Pakistan's flagship T20 competition.

Islamabad United squad for PSL 2022: Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Akhlaq, Reece Topley, Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar, Mubasir Khan, M. Zeeshan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (replaced by Will Jacks), Ather Mehmood, Zahid Mehmood.

