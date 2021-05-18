"All hopes shattered" – Twitterati distraught after AB de Villiers decides not to come out of retirement

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that AB de Villiers will not come out of retirement, thus ending hopes of seeing Mr. 360 in action during the T20 World Cup later this year.

Twitterati couldn’t control their emotions after the news broke, taking to the social media platform to express their anguish.

AB de Villiers revealed during IPL 2021 that he had been in discussions with coach Mark Boucher about a possible comeback, which stirred the hopes of many.

However, CSA announced their T20 squad for the West Indies series on Tuesday, confirming that discussions with AB de Villiers about a possible comeback have concluded.

“AB de Villiers finalises international retirement. Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final,” Cricket South Africa announced.

The announcement is the final nail in the coffin for AB de Villiers’ international career. The 37-year-old continues to play franchise cricket and impressed massively for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021.

After the decision was confirmed, AB de Villiers trended on Twitter along with Cricket South Africa, as fans from all over the world reacted to the unfortunate development.

Fans shattered after AB de Villiers’ retirement news

Cricket fans were heartbroken after it was announced that De Villiers will not make a return to the South Africa side.

From sharing memes expressing their feelings to posting tribute messages, here are some of the most notable reactions from Twitter.

#AbDeVilliers

Many cricketers will come and go but we will not see another AB DeVILLIERS😢 pic.twitter.com/eGfbLp2Qrp — ❖Mʀ彡ᴅ ᴜ ʀ ɢ ᴇ s ʜ彡🦋 (@DurgeshDHFT) May 18, 2021

The word "EVERYTHING COMES TO AN END" is surrounding in my head



Has been proud to be ur fan @ABdeVilliers17 ❤️we won't let u down in any situation take care of ur health ab 🥺❤️we love u 😭😭❤️



I can't Even control my emotions 💔🥺 TQ for everything ab 😭🥺#AbDeVilliers pic.twitter.com/BK7MrCNCy2 — AB De Fans Trends™ (@AbdeFansTrends) May 18, 2021

#AbDeVilliers



*South Africa Cricket Board confirms AB Devilliers won't return to International cricket



AB Devilliers rn : pic.twitter.com/SjCptiBk8L — Paras Jain (@__iamparas__) May 18, 2021

It is sad that we won't see the genius in international matches 😢#AbDeVilliers pic.twitter.com/fFAbtinnWp — Mask Up (@Hello_There_All) May 18, 2021

#AbDeVilliers not going to South Africa



Other team members be like :- pic.twitter.com/4QIMhinODn — GURSUKHANDEEP (@gursukhandeep) May 18, 2021

Some supporters blame Cricket South Africa for AB de Villiers’ exclusion

While numerous fans celebrated AB de Villiers’ illustrious international career, many criticized Cricket South Africa for their handling of the issue.

Some fans felt management could have done more to bring De Villiers back into international cricket.

If CSA could pay him half the money RCB is paying him, ABD would have come out of retirement, its sad but it is true.#SAvWI #AbDeVilliers — Ahsan Shehzad🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@Ahsan_Shehzad_) May 18, 2021

That’s too harsh of decision from the board CSA



Must have considered his willingness to comeback and represent his country 🙏



#AbDeVilliers 💔 pic.twitter.com/5kjH6kWSnr — DNK (@DNKWrites) May 18, 2021