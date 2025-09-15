"All he required was a chance" - Dinesh Karthik's huge statement on Team India star after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hailed Kuldeep Yadav for producing another match-winning performance with the ball in the win over Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup. The 30-year-old was the Player of the Match in India's dominant nine-wicket victory over the UAE in their Asia Cup opener with figures of 4/7 in 2.1 overs.The champion spinner was in his elements again in the Pakistan encounter, finishing with excellent figures of 3/18 in four overs. Kuldeep's heroics helped India restrict Pakistan to a paltry 127/9 in 20 overs.The Men in Blue chased the target down comfortably by seven wickets as Kuldeep won back-to-back Player of the Match awards.Talking about the wily spinner in a post-game conversation with Cricbuzz, Karthik said (18:46):&quot;Right from the 2024 World Cup, he was so good in that campaign. And after that, he has not looked back. He took his place from Chahal and he has almost cemented his place in the team. He has been very reliable and is someone you can trust on to pick wickets and even control the run rate if you want. ou've seen him grow as a player even in the IPL. He has become the spearhead for DC. All he required was a chance and once he got it, he did what he could.&quot;Karthik also praised Kuldeep for his work ethic and the ability to stay focused despite warming the bench in all five Tests in the recent series in England.&quot;It tells you about the work ethics he has. When he wasn't playing in England as well, he trained hard, doing whatever it takes to be a successful international cricketer. And that's all you can do. When given an opportunity, he shows you what a champion he is because a lot of people were asking if we needed the extra spinner instead of Arshdeep. But the fact is he has come in and shown why he is so highly rated by the Indian support staff and the management, which is very good on his part,&quot; he stated.Kuldeep played a massive role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, finishing with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 13.90 and an economy of under seven.&quot;What is Arshdeep going to gain though?&quot; - Dinesh KarthikDinesh Karthik backed India to continue with the same playing XI for their final Group A game against Oman on September 19. The Men in Blue have excluded their all-time leader in T20I wickets, Arshdeep Singh, in their first two matches of the tournament, opting for batting up to No. 8.When asked if India should consider bringing the left-arm pacer back for the Oman contest, Karthik said (via the source mentioned above):&quot;It's worth having the conversation with Bumrah and asking him if he wants to take a break. If Bumrah says no and that he is a bit rusty and wants to bowl a little more, let him go. If he says no, I am happy, you can play Arshdeep if you want. What is Arshdeep going to gain though?&quot;He concluded: &quot;When you play against an Oman, apart from the fact that you just get a game, there's not too much that you can gain. So if Bumrah says I am happy to be rested, no problem. Otherwise, I would still play with this team if Bumrah is happy to play.&quot;Team India sits pretty at the top of Group A after two crushing wins against the UAE and Pakistan.