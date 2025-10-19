"All that, just to score Massive 8 runs with blind slogging" - Fans react as Rohit Sharma falls for 8 off 14 balls in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Former captain Rohit Sharma's much-awaited return to international cricket was not as pleasant as expected. The veteran, opening the batting in the ongoing first ODI against Australia at Perth, failed to get going.

Rohit could manage to score just eight runs off 14 balls. He was dismissed as early as the fourth over of India's innings. Josh Hazlewood bowled a typical hard-length delivery as Rohit edged it back to second slip.

It was a poor start to the series for the senior pro. He managed to score a boundary but did not appear well set. For the Australians, it was a huge wicket upfront.

Fans criticised the right-hander for his poor knock in the first ODI upon his comeback.

"Meet Rohit Sharma - -Lost 200kg for his ODI comeback -Dominated Dharavi bowlers in the nets -Posted 100 pictures of his weight loss journey -All that, just to score Massive 8 runs with blind slogging," a fan wrote on X.

However, a certain section of fans also came out in his support and backed the veteran to do well in the upcoming games.

"A Rohit Sharma not worried for his place in the playing 11 would have pulled that ball for six on which he got out," a fan tweeted.

Tilak @18kohliso Don't worry my hitman Rohit Sharma we have more two matches 😔 ​ #INDvsAUS

` @45Fan_Prathmesh - Coming after a 8 months break. - Difficult conditions of perth. - deadly bowling attack of Australia. ​ No worries Rohit Sharma. Take your time. We back you champion 🤍

The 38-year-old will be eager to perform well in the remaining two matches. The second ODI will be played on Thursday, October 23, in Adelaide. Sydney will host the third and final ODI of the series on Saturday, October 25.

Pressure on Rohit Sharma to do well

Before the ongoing first ODI, Rohit Sharma last played international cricket when he led India to victory at the 2025 Champions Trophy. He was sacked as captain as Shubman Gill was appointed the new skipper ahead of the Australia series.

With his place for the 2027 World Cup not confirmed, the pressure would be on Rohit to make the best of whatever opportunities he gets from here on. A poor start in the first ODI has not helped his cause.

To make sure he plays the marquee 50-over event, Rohit will have to score and score consistently. He did not appear his usual self in Perth. It will be interesting to see what approach Rohit takes in the other two games.

