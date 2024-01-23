"All TV shows are about how long this marriage will last" - Salman Butt slams Pakistani media for sensationalising Shoaib Malik's wedding

Salman Butt recently expressed his displeasure over the Pakistani media milking Shoaib Malik's marriage to actress Sana Javed for views and likes on social media.

The former Pakistan captain pointed out how multiple television channels have been running shows and passing speculations following the veteran all-rounder's third wedding. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Butt said:

"One of our former players recently got married. Today, all TV shows are about how long this marriage will last. There is a lot of speculation regarding who is right and who is wrong. This isn't anybody's issue. However, it seems as if they are interested in everything but their own work. This is just for the sake of viewership and likes."

It is worth mentioning that Shoaib Malik earlier divorced his first wife, Ayesha Siddiqui, and married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010. Announcing that he has tied the knot for the third time by marrying Sana Javed, he wrote on his official Instagram handle:

"Alhamdullilah ❤️ And We created you in pairs."

On the cricketing front, Malik is currently plying his trade for Fortune Barishal in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

"People have gotten social media, but the literacy rate is very low" - Salman Butt

Salman Butt also spoke about how cricket stars have been under constant scrutiny due to the increasing popularity of social media. He suggested that there are many disadvantages to that.

The 39-year-old added:

"Yes, social media can be good at times, but it also has some disadvantages, and it has been missed quite a lot. People have gotten social media, but the literacy rate is very low. The thought process is not mature."

Butt opined that while the number of social media users has seen an exponential rise in Pakistan, it is important to educate people on how to use those platforms positively.

