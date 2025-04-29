  • home icon
  • "Already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge" - Shikhar Dhawan launches scathing attack on Shahid Afridi over Pahalgam terror attack comments

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 29, 2025 19:42 IST
Shikhar Dhawan (left) and Shahid Afridi. (Pics: Getty Images).
Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan slammed ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi for criticizing the Indian army following the terror attack in Pahalgam. In a dastardly attack, 26 people lost their lives after terrorists opened fire on tourists on April 22.

Speaking on Samaa TV (via Times of India), Afridi had raised questions over the efficiency of the Indian army. He also expressed displeasure over the Indian media blaming Pakistan for the massacre.

Dhawan didn't mince his words while condemning Afridi for his remarks. He reminded him that India won the Kargil war against Pakistan in 1999. Advising Pakistanis to focus on the development of their country instead of making such comments, the 39-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Trending
"Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind! (We beat you in Kargil, how low can you stoop? Focus on the betterment and development of your country rather than passing unwarranted comments. We are proud of the India Army. All hail Mother India)."
It is worth mentioning that the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack saw the Indian government ban the YouTube channels of some former Pakistani cricketers, including Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali, Rashid Latif and Kamran Akmal.

"Kashmir hamara tha, hai, aur rahega!" - Shikhar Dhawan posts video with Indian army

Shikhar Dhawan recently shared a video with Indian army officials. He was seen shouting the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki jai' (All hail Mother India) with the soldiers. He emphasized that Kashmir was always going to be part of India.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, he wrote:

"One heart. One voice. One nation. Kashmir hamara tha, hai, aur rahega! Bharat Mata ki Jai! Jai Hind!"
Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on August 24, 2024. The left-handed batter finished his career with 10,867 runs across 288 innings in international cricket.

He was part of India's 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad. He was also the highest run-getter in the marquee tournament, amassing 363 runs across five innings.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
