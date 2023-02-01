"Already made the plan to kick out Chahal from T20Is" - Fans react as Team India leave out senior leg-spinner for 3rd T20I vs NZ

Team India left out senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal from the playing XI for the third T20I against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 1. Young pacer Umran Malik replaced him in the playing XI.

Chahal, who played the second T20I in Lucknow, had a stellar outing, returning with figures of 1/4 in two overs. He provided the first breakthrough, dismissing Finn Allen in the powerplay to set the tone for the rest of the bowlers.

However, fans were shocked to see Hardik Pandya and Co. leave out the leg-spinner to accommodate the fast bowler. Many slammed that think tank for pushing Chahal out of the T20 set-up. Some, on the other hand, feel that keeping the leg-spinner out will hamper his rhythm.

Here are some of the reactions:

THEREDWINE @THEREDWINE888 @BCCI @mastercardindia Yeh hardik k sathe prithiv aur Yuzi k sath koi dushmani hai kya ? @BCCI @mastercardindia Yeh hardik k sathe prithiv aur Yuzi k sath koi dushmani hai kya ?

Aman🇮🇳🇨🇦 @Hitmannn13 On that what basis Chahal is removed



U selfish asshole landya On that what basis Chahal is removedU selfish asshole landya

V I S H A L @ImVi47 Dandya has already made the plan to kick out Chahal from T20Is, guy gave him bowling in last match when NZ Batsmen were playing very attacking and when chahal done great he removed him just after 2 over and himself bowl 4 overs quota along with Hooda. What a down of BCCI !! Dandya has already made the plan to kick out Chahal from T20Is, guy gave him bowling in last match when NZ Batsmen were playing very attacking and when chahal done great he removed him just after 2 over and himself bowl 4 overs quota along with Hooda. What a down of BCCI !!

Satish @Satish7586 @BCCI @mastercardindia Not convinced with playing 11, Shaw should've gotten the chance and dropping Chahal when he was getting his rhythm is out of imagination. @BCCI @mastercardindia Not convinced with playing 11, Shaw should've gotten the chance and dropping Chahal when he was getting his rhythm is out of imagination.

SubhashChandraPatel🇮🇳82* @PunjabKings_Fan

#IndvsNZ Are @hardikpandya7 !!!! Bahar Kerna Tha To Shivam Mavi ko Kerte Chahal Ko Kyo Bahar Kr Dia BC 🤬🤬 Are @hardikpandya7 !!!! Bahar Kerna Tha To Shivam Mavi ko Kerte Chahal Ko Kyo Bahar Kr Dia BC 🤬🤬😡#IndvsNZ https://t.co/tcLAB3GNzq

Satish @Satish7586 @BCCI @mastercardindia No change in openers and dropping Chahal, Not convinced on the playing 11. @BCCI @mastercardindia No change in openers and dropping Chahal, Not convinced on the playing 11.

Sky63Goat @SandeshHiremat9 @CricCrazyJohns Chahal had gained momentum in last match but thanks to pandya for maintaining GT quota including Mavi @CricCrazyJohns Chahal had gained momentum in last match but thanks to pandya for maintaining GT quota including Mavi😡

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola Yuzvendra Chahal Dropped Again Yuzvendra Chahal Dropped Again

S 🇨🇭🇮🇳 @santh_gva



2 overs, 1 maiden, and 1 wicket for only 4 runs...



...and they put in Umran Malik ahead of him?



#INDvNZ Why oh WHY did they drop Yuzvendra Chahal?2 overs, 1 maiden, and 1 wicket for only 4 runs......and they put in Umran Malik ahead of him? Why oh WHY did they drop Yuzvendra Chahal?2 overs, 1 maiden, and 1 wicket for only 4 runs......and they put in Umran Malik ahead of him? 😭#INDvNZ https://t.co/wSggzX1EtH

𝙍𝘼𝙃𝙐𝙇 @iRahulMSDian09 ‍



Now Pitch is Pace Friendly Then Yuzi Dropped



#INDvsNZ3rdT20 #YuzvendraChahal

#HardikPandya Pitch Was Spin Friendly Then Yuzi Played For The Golden 2 OversNow Pitch is Pace Friendly Then Yuzi Dropped Pitch Was Spin Friendly Then Yuzi Played For The Golden 2 Overs 😵‍💫Now Pitch is Pace Friendly Then Yuzi Dropped 👏#INDvsNZ3rdT20 #YuzvendraChahal#HardikPandya

𝙍𝘼𝙃𝙐𝙇 @iRahulMSDian09



" Jab Mann Kare Leave Kardo Jab Mann Kare Play " Irrespective Of His Form ‍



#INDvsNZ3rdT20 Hardik Just Behaving With Yuzvendra Chahal Like a Cricket Ball .." Jab Mann Kare Leave Kardo Jab Mann Kare Play " Irrespective Of His Form Hardik Just Behaving With Yuzvendra Chahal Like a Cricket Ball .." Jab Mann Kare Leave Kardo Jab Mann Kare Play " Irrespective Of His Form 😵‍💫#INDvsNZ3rdT20

Meanwhile, India won the toss and decided to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Explaining his decision, Hardik stated that they wanted to put runs on the board and take it from there.

"We're going to bat first," Hardik said at the toss. "Want to put some runs and take the game from there. Looks like a very good wicket, we played here in the IPL final where the ball did a bit more in the second innings.

"Tough on the batters in the last two games, but credit to them for the approach they have shown. This is what as a unit we strive for, we are going to get tested but we will learn from it."

India and New Zealand Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, and Blair Tickner.

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

