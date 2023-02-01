[WATCH] Michael Bracewell grabs a fine diving catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in 3rd IND vs NZ T20I

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell took a fine catch to cut short Suryakumar Yadav's stay in the middle during the second T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 1.

Suryakumar, who has been in superb form, unleashed a few shots as India capitalized on the momentum provided by Rahul Tripathi's blistering knock. The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter smashed a couple of sixes and a boundary before an outstanding fielding effort ended his innings.

The incident took place in the 13th over of India's innings when Suryakumar tried to dispatch Blair Tickner over the mid-off fielder. However, he failed to get the required elevation and lobbed one to the right of Bracewell. The Kiwi all-rounder moved to his right before making a full-length dive to grab the catch with both hands.

The Narendra Modi Stadium went numb as Suryakumar (24 off 13 deliveries) made the long way back to the dressing room. He will be disappointed with himself as he got out with more than seven overs remaining.

The No.1-ranked T20I batter hasn't had a great series, going by his standards, managing 97 runs across three games with the highest score of 47.

Shubman Gill's century put India on top in the series decider

Indian captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bat first in the third T20I in Ahmedabad. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan once again failed to cash in on the opportunity, getting out for one.

However, Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill put the Men in Blue on top with an 80-run partnership for the second wicket. Tripathi, in particular, was the aggressor, hitting a quickfire 44 off 22 balls.

Gill accelerated after Tripathi's dismissal and once he got going there was no stopping him. He shut down his critics with a breathtaking century, becoming only the fifth Indian batter to score tons in all three formats.

At the time of writing, India were 228/3 in 19 overs with Gill and Hardik in the middle.

