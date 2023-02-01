Australian batter Usman Khawaja gets visa clearance; to leave for India on February 2

Senior Australian batter Usman Khawaja has finally got the visa clearance and is all set to travel to India for the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will get underway on February 9.

Incidentally, Khawaja couldn't travel with the remaining Aussie squad after his visa got delayed. However, a report in Cricbuzz has confirmed that the issue has now been resolved and the Tasmanian will leave Melbourne on February 2 along with a couple of support staff.

The cricketer received his visa late at night on Wednesday, February 1 (as per Australian time). Soon after, Cricket Australia (CA) got into work to make his travel arrangements quickly.

The report adds that Pakistan-born Khawaja's visa application was sent to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi for clearance. A couple of hours ago, the MEA sent a green signal to the Indian High Commission in Canberra, which was immediately forwarded to the Indian Consulate in Melbourne, who soon after approved the visa.

Incidentally, Khawaja has had visa problems while traveling to India in the past.

Australia to train in Bengaluru ahead of the 1st Test in Nagpur

An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March.



Pat Cummins and Co. have already left for India in two groups. They will stay in Bengaluru for a couple of days where they will train for a few days ahead of the first Test. Khawaja, along with some support staff, will join the rest of the squad in Bengaluru.

The Aussie contingent will shift to Nagpur three days ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad will host the next three games of the series. The two teams will also lock horns in a three-match home ODI series after the red-ball format.

Australia squad for India Tests: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

