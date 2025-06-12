"Am I too optimistic?"- Dale Steyn posts throwback photo with hilarious caption after South Africa are all out for 138 in SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn posted a hilarious throwback scenario after the Proteas were bowled out for 138 in 57.1 overs in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's on Thursday, June 12. The 41-year-old posted a photo on social media platform X of the scoreboard of Australia getting bowled out for 47 in a Test match in 2011 at Cape Town.

Steyn questioned whether he could be optimistic of something similar happening on Day 2 of the WTC final.

"Am I too optimistic?" Steyn wrote on X on Thursday.

In the 2011 match, South Africa were bowled out for 96 runs in their first innings, giving Australia a lead of 188 runs. However, debutant Vernon Philander claimed figures of 5/15 to help bowl Australia out for 47 runs in the second innings.

Chasing 236 runs for victory, Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla made 101 and 112 runs, respectively, to help the hosts win by eight wickets.

Pat Cummins takes 6/28 to give Australia a lead of 74 runs in 2025 WTC final

Australia captain Pat Cummins produced arguably the best spell of his Test career, claiming figures of 6/28 to bowl South Africa out for 138 in their first innings. It gave Australia a lead of 74 runs and with the sun out at Lord's, it offered them an opportunity to pile on the runs in the second innings and put themselves in the driver's seat.

Cummins' sixth and final wicket of Kagiso Rabada was the 300th scalp of his Test career. He dismissed four South African batters in the post-lunch session to derail their innings and give his side a chance to set a tall score in the fourth innings.

This is Australia's second successive appearance in a WTC final, having played the summit clash in 2023. At the time of writing, Australia were 28/0 after 10 overs.

