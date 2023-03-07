"Amazing bowling on one side and explosive batting on the other" - Aakash Chopra on WPL 2023 clash between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra feels Tuesday's (March 7) Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash will be a battle between the Delhi Capitals' (DC) batting and UP Warriorz's (UPW) bowling.

The second game of the tournament for both sides will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. While the Capitals head into the match on the back of a comprehensive win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Warriorz registered a come-from-behind win against the Gujarat Giants.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that it is a clash between sides with contrasting strengths, saying:

"Today evening's clash will be between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals which means amazing bowling on one side and explosive batting on the other. Delhi's batting is outstanding."

Chopra highlighted that the Delhi Capitals have a formidable batting lineup along with an option to play five overseas players, explaining:

"They have got Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey and if they want, they can play Laura Harris as well. They are smart because they can play five overseas as they have Tara Norris, who comes from America - an Associate nation."

Tara Norris registered the first five-wicket haul of the tournament in the Delhi Capitals' win against RCB. Although Meg Lanning and Co. are unlikely to make a change to their XI, they have the option of bolstering their batting by playing Laura Harris in place of Jess Jonassen.

"All four are good" - Aakash Chopra on UP Warriorz's formidable spin attack

Deepti Sharma leads UP Warriorz's spin attack alongside Sophie Ecclestone. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

While pointing out that the UP Warriorz have four top-class spinners, Chopra reckons the Capitals can make them less effective by opting to chase in dewy conditions, elaborating:

"If we talk about UP's bowling, they have four spinners. All four are good - whether we talk about Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad or Devika Vaidya. But if Delhi win the toss here - back yourself to chase it down as the dew has to come and you can put the spinners under pressure."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Warriorz have a few chinks in their batting, stating:

"The UP Warriorz have a few weaknesses in batting because Grace Harris will not hit every time. But then Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath will not get out every time as well. Then you have Kiran Navgire and Harris later. There seems to be a slight weakness in the middle but I think they will be fine."

Chopra concluded by picking the Delhi Capitals as the likely winners in Tuesday's game. He reasoned that they look like a better-balanced team, with no apparent holes and a seasoned skipper in Lanning.

