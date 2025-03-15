Amelia Kerr takes a stunning return catch to dismiss Jemimah Rodrigues for 30 in DC vs MI WPL 2025 Final [In Pictures]

Mumbai Indians (MI) leg-spinner Amelia Kerr executed a brilliant caught and bowled dismissal to take the key wicket of Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Jemimah Rodrigues in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) final at the Brabourne Stadium. The New Zealand bowler overtook her teammate Hayley Matthews to be the holder of the Purple Cap with the crucial wicket.

DC slumped into trouble in their run chase, going off course from the word go. They were reduced to 44/4 after eight overs, and the pair of Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp were tasked with handling the spin duo of Saika Ishaque and Kerr in the middle overs.

Rodrigues looked to be in sublime touch, actively looking to find gaps and run doubles, while also finding the odd boundary in the process. Amelia Kerr, who had struck in her first over by dismissing Jess Jonassen, was taken on for three boundaries by Rodrigues.

The right-handed batter recorded successive fours to begin the 11th over, and looked to nudge the fourth delivery of the over to the leg side. However, she closed the face of the bat too early, bringing the leading edge into play. The ball lobbed up, and was projected to land halfway down the pitch.

Kerr sprang off, continuing from her follow-through, and made it in time with a dive to clinch the ball inches off the ground. Have a look at the stunning catch right here:

Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for 30 runs off 21 deliveries, recording four boundaries in her innings. The batter endured a lacklustre and inconsistent WPL 2025 campaign.

Mumbai Indians clinch WPL 2025 as Amelia Kerr wins Purple Cap

DC's were always playing catch-up after the early blows. They tried to meet the required rate courtesy of an explosive cameo by Marizanne Kapp, but were eight runs short in the end.

Kerr finished with figures of 2-25 off her four overs, and finished as the joint highest wicket-taker of the season with 18 scalps. She finished tied with her teammate Hayley Matthews.

