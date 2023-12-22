American Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Premium Aussies vs Premium Windies

Premium Windies thrashed Premium Aussies by nine wickets in the fifth game of the American Premier League 2023 on Thursday, December 21, at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland. The Aaron Jones-led team maintained their position atop the points table.

Raj Nannan ran through the Premium Aussies batting line-up with a sensational spell of 4-6 from his full quota of four overs to bundle out the Aussies for 40 in 14.1 overs. Hayden Walsh Jr and Mario Lobban picked up two wickets to add to Ben Cutting’s men’s misery. The modest chase was accomplished in just four overs with Aaron Johnson (35 off 16) leading the charge with the bat.

Earlier in the day, Premium Indians beat Premium Afghans by seven wickets to make it two wins in a row to start their campaign on a high. However, Ravi Bopara’s side are second in the standings even though they are yet to lose a game.

Premium Windies’ emphatic win over Premium Aussies boosted their net run rate to ±3.183 in contrast to Premium Indians’ ±1.893. Premium Windies have lost one of their three games.

Premium Americans have won and lost a game apiece as they sit third in the points table with two points and a NRR of -0.8. Meanwhile, Premium Paks, Premium Afghans and Premium Aussies suffered loss in their respective opening games. Premium Canadians are the only side yet to play a game in the American Premier League 2023 so far.

Below here you can take a look at the updated American Premier League 2023 points table after the completed matches on third day.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Premium Windies 3 2 1 0 0 4 3.183 2 Premium Indians 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.893 3 Premium Americans 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.8 4 Premium Canadians 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Premium Paks 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.7 6 Premium Afghans 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.04 7 Premium Aussies 1 0 0 0 0 0 -8.75

Ravi Bopara’s all-round show guides Premium Indians to seven-wicket win in American Premier League

Ravi Bopara replaced regular Premium Indians captain Keval Patel in their second game of the American Premier League. The former England all-rounder brought his wide and valuable international experience to the fore.

Bopara used as many as six bowlers in the first innings, including himself, after they were asked to field first. Left-arm pacer Stephen Wiig was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-25 while Sunny Patel claimed a couple of middle-order wickets and Bopara got two of the tail-enders. Premium Afghans rode on Abdul Wasi’s resilient 44 off 48 to post 103-7 in the first innings.

Bopara blitzed the chase with three boundaries and six massive sixes in a splendid 55 off 36 as Premium Indians chased down their target in 10.3 overs.

