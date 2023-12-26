American Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Premium Paks vs Premium Aussies

The American Premier League (APL) 2023 matches scheduled on Monday, December 25, between Premium Americans and Premium Canadians, and Premium Paks and Premium Aussies, were washed out due to rain. This means the last four matches of the tournament have been abandoned due to unforeseen weather conditions.

The last match to yield a result in the APL 2023 was the one between Premium Americans and Premium Aussies. Despite the action being halted for a while, the points table of the seven-team event keeps shuffling.

Premium Indians sit on the top of the points table with three wins and a draw to account for seven points. They remain the only undefeated side in the tournament thus far. With two wins, one defeat, and a draw, the Premium Americans occupy the second spot with five points.

Premium Windies are placed third, having won two matches and lost as many, to collect four points. Premium Paks’ last two scheduled matches were abandoned, and hence, they continue in the fourth position.

Premium Canadians are the only side who haven’t stepped on the field yet. Both their matches against Premium Americans and Premium Aussies couldn’t witness a single ball being bowled due to rain. However, the Canadians took two points (one point each for a match with no result) to secure the fifth place on the points table.

Although Premium Afghans eked out Premium Windies in a one-run victory in their last game, an inferior net run rate (NRR) of -3.568 puts them sixth on the table. Meanwhile, Premium Aussies are yet to register a win in the tournament, but they have opened their account on the points table after back-to-back games being washed out.

Here’s a look at the updated points table of the American Premier League 2023

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Premium Indians 4 3 0 0 1 7 2.247 2 Premium Americans 4 2 1 0 1 5 0.483 3 Premium Windies 4 2 2 0 0 4 2.334 4 Premium Paks 4 1 1 0 2 4 1.32 5 Premium Canadians 2 0 0 0 2 2 - 6 Premium Afghans 3 1 2 0 0 2 -3.528 7 Premium Aussies 5 0 3 0 2 2 -3.949

What is the format of the American Premier League 2023?

The American Premier League 2023 is the second season of the cricket tournament organized by Jay Mir. The tournament is scheduled between December 19 and 31 with seven teams in contention for the title.

A total of 21 league matches are scheduled followed by two semi-finals and a final. All 24 matches are being played at the Moosa Cricket Stadium in Pearland. Each team will play against six teams only once in a single round-robin format with the top four teams on the points table to advance for the semi-final stage. In case two or more teams end up with the same point then the NRR will be taken into consideration to decide the superior ranking.

The two semi-final matches are scheduled on December 30 with the final to take place on the following day.

