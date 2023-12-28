American Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Premium Windies vs Premium Paks 

Premium Windies regained the second spot in the points table following their thumping 74-run victory against Premium Paks in Match No.17 of the American Premier League (APL) 2023 played on Wednesday, December 27, at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland. Premium Afghans were awarded the match against Premium Canadians in the other game of the day.

Premium Windies have won three matches and lost two to occupy the second spot in the points table, with six points and a net run rate (NRR) of 2.686. They are only behind table leaders Premium Indians, who are yet to lose a game in the second season of the APL.

Premium Indians won three matches and two of their matches finished without a result, hence, they hold the pole position with eight points and a healthy NRR of 2.276.

Premium Paks slipped to fifth position in the points table after their recent loss. The team has won just one match and suffered two losses, with one match seeing no result, accumulating four points with an NRR of -0.618.

Premium Afghans moved to third place with three wins in a row, though their NRR will be a matter of concern in case they level on points with any team at the end of the league stage.

Premium Canadians have not played a single game this season after three of their matches were abandoned due to unforeseen weather circumstances. They conceded the last match to the Afghans with no specific reasons revealed. Canadians hold three points from four games, while Premium Aussies have two points and are placed on the bottom of the points table.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Premium Indians 5 3 0 0 2 8 2.276 2 Premium Windies 5 3 2 0 1 6 2.686 3 Premium Afghans 5 3 2 0 0 6 -2.594 4 Premium Americans 4 2 2 0 1 5 0.167 5 Premium Paks 4 1 2 0 2 4 -0.618 6 Premium Canadians 4 0 1 0 3 3 - 7 Premium Aussies 5 0 3 0 2 2 -3.949

Hayden Walsh powers Premium Windies to third win this season

Hayden Walsh ran through the middle order of the Premium Paks while they were chasing a monstrous target of 173. Honey Gori, Ariful Haque, Suliman Arabzai, and Umer Farooq fell to the leg-spinner. Walsh mustered figures of 4 for 13 to extend his run as the leading wicket-taker of the APL 2023.

Walsh’s prolific figures were instrumental in Premium Paks getting bundled out for 98 in 18.5 overs. Earlier in the match, Aaron Johnson’s first fifty (52 from 36 balls) inspired the Windies to post a daunting score of 172 for 6, which is the highest team total of the APL 2023 so far.

