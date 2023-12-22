American Premier League 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Premium Aussies vs Premium Windies (Updated) ft. Ravi Bopara

Premium Indians registered consecutive wins in the American Premier League 2023 following their seven-wicket win over Premium Afghans in Match 4 on Thursday, December 21, at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland.

Left-arm quick Stephen Wiig picked up three wickets to lead the Indians' bowling attack from the front. He was complemented by some parsimonious spells from the duo of Sunny Patel (2 for 9) and Ravi Bopara (2 for 15).

Premium Afghans bit the dust, with seven of their nine batters failing to put on a double-figure score. Abdul Wasi's unbeaten 44 helped the team cross 100.

Premium Indians wrapped the 104-run chase in just 10.3 overs as Ravi Bopara was on song. Bopara blazed 55 runs off 36 balls, hammering three fours and six sixes, at a strike rate of 152.78.

In another match of the day, Premium Aussies were bundled out for a paltry 40 in 14.1 overs. Raj Nannan's impressive 4 for 6 orchestrated the collapse. He dismissed both Ben Cutting and Shams Afreen for golden ducks. Premium Windies chased the low score in just 24 balls, as Aaron Johnson smashed 35 off 16 balls.

On that note, let’s take a glance through the top run-getters and wicket-takers in the American Premier League 2023 after the completion of five league games.

American Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Rank Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Ravi Bopara PIND 84 2 2 55 42 115.07 0 1 6 6 2 Shawn Findlay PWI 78 3 3 68 26 98.73 0 1 5 3 3 Aaron Johnson PWI 74 3 3 35 37 125.42 0 0 5 5 4 Kjorn Ottley PAC 51 2 1 51 51 175.86 0 1 7 2 5 Abdul Wasi PAFG 44 1 1 44 - 91.67 0 0 4 1 6 Gerhard Erasmus PAC 41 2 2 35 20.5 141.38 0 0 4 1 7 Navanpreet Brar PAC 40 2 2 23 40 60.61 0 0 2 1 8 Kieran Powell PIND 33 2 2 25 16.5 165 0 0 4 1 9 Aaron Jones PWI 32 2 2 27 32 65.31 0 0 2 1 10 Ryan Scott PPAK 29 1 1 29 29 145 0 0 1 3

Ravi Bopara’s explosive knock against Premium Afghans cruised him to the top of the run-scoring charts in the league. The former England all-rounder has scored 84 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 115.07.

Premium Windies opener Shawn Findlay was pushed down to second spot after he was run out for just one run in the recent low-scoring game against Premium Aussies. Findlay's teammate Aaron Johnson moved up the ladder from fifth to third position.

Abdul Wasi entered the top five ranks on the back of his terrific knock against Premium Indians. Apart from 10th-placed Ryan Scott, Wasi is the only player to have played just one innings in the top 10 most run-getters of the American Premier League 2023 thus far.

American Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Rank Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg ER 4W+ 5W+ 1 Hayden Walsh"}">Hayden Walsh PWI 10 3 3 4.6 4.12 0 1 2 Raj Nannan PWI 9 3 3 4.78 3.58 1 0 3 Sunny Patel PIND 5 2 2 4.6 2.88 0 0 4 Imran Khan PAC 5 1 1 3.6 4.5 0 1 5 Mario Lobban PWI 4 3 3 8 3.56 0 0 6 Stephen Wiig PIND 4 2 2 10 5.71 0 0 7 Navin Stewart PAC 3 2 1 7.67 5.75 0 0 8 S Rao Ali PAC 3 2 2 10.33 7.75 0 0 9 Ravi Bopara PIND 2 2 2 14 4 0 0 10 Gurbaksh Singh PAC 2 2 1 5 5 0 0

West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh will continue his reign at the top of the bowling charts after adding two wickets in the recent outing against Premium Aussies. He has picked up 10 wickets in three games at an economy rate of 4.12.

However, the spotlight of the day was on Walsh’s teammate Raj Nannan who decimated the Aussies batting unit. Raj moved a spot up to second with nine wickets in three matches. Sunny Patel pipped Imran Khan in third spot, though both bowlers have claimed five wickets each in the tournament. Sunny’s economy rate of 2.88 reads better than Imran’s 4.5.

