"Amir only criticized Babar when he failed to take the team over the finish line"- Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz

Pakistan left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz recently revealed that Mohammed Amir spoke positively about Babar Azam during their conversations. He stated that Amir criticized the Pakistan captain only when Babar Azam could not deliver up to expectations.

Ahead of this year's PSL, Amir commented that bowling to Babar Azam and a tailender felt the same to him. It evoked divided reactions from fans. During the league stage of the PSL, the duo exchanged some intense moments on the field.

Many thought all was not well between Mohammed Amir and Babar Azam. However, in a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, Wahab Riaz clarified that was not the case, and Amir does not have a personal vendetta against his former Karachi Kings teammate.

On the matter, Riaz said:

"No, I don't want Amir to downplay his aggression. As a bowler, aggression is the only thing that you have, and whenever I ask about Babar from Amir, he always speaks positively about him and says that Babar Azam is a world class player. He never denied it."

Shedding light on Amir's point of view behind his words, Wahab Riaz added:

"Amir only criticised Babar when he failed to take the team over the finish line. It's Amir's opinion and he has the right to share his opinion. On the other hand, Babar also understands and respects certain opinions and he always try to improve his game. In the end, whoever wins matches for Pakistan will be respected."

Mohammed Amir retired from international cricket in 2020 after a fall-out with the then-Pakistan team management.

"It is a part and parcel of life" - Wahab Riaz on criticism of players

Wahab Riaz reckons that criticism is a big part of a player's journey. He opined that one should take things as they come and work on improving their game.

"It is a part and parcel of life. Where there is love from people, there is criticism as well. People should also understand such things that if Babar needs some improvement at any point, then he should work on it, because in cricket it's a learning process for you every day.

"No one is perfect at any point, so we pointed out the mistakes made by Babar and if he trying to overcome them, then hats off to him as this will bring more improvement in his game," Riaz concluded.

