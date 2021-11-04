T20 World Cup 2021: “Amir made a mistake, he should apologize” - Saeed Ajmal on former Pakistan pacer’s Twitter tussle with Harbhajan Singh

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal feels Mohammad Amir should apologize for the ugly Twitter spat with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Following India’s defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, Amir took to Twitter and quipped,

“Harbhajan Paa ji ne TV to nai toda apna?” (Did Harbhajan break his TV?).

In the preview to the match, Harbhajan and Shoaib Akhtar took friendly digs at each other but post the game, Amir started taking potshots at the Indian cricketer. Harbhajan did not take things kindly and reminded Amir of his match-fixing past.

Reacting to the controversy, Ajmal said that Amir had no business chipping into the conversation between Akhtar and Harbhajan. Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, the former Pakistan off-spinner advised Amir to apologize to Harbhajan. He commented:

“Players should treat each other in a nice manner because sports brings people together. I think Amir made a mistake by jumping in that conversation [between Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh] and he should apologize for it. It was a discussion between two great cricketers and Amir made the wrong choice by getting involved in it.”

Following India’s defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup clash, Harbhajan complimented Pakistan for their brilliant win, admitting they were a better team.

“Player plays the game, religion does not play” - Ajmal on Shami being trolled after defeat to Pakistan

Following India’s loss to Pakistan, experienced pacer Mohammed Shami faced a barrage of online abuse, with many questioning his commitment and pointing out to his religion. Rape threats were also issued to Indian captain Virat Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter after he backed Shami.

Reacting to developments in India, Ajmal urged fans to back the team and not question players based on their religion. He stated:

“Player plays the game, religion does not play. It is not right to harass players based on their religion. If such things happen, the future generation might be scared of taking up the game. Players are being called gaddars (traitors). Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter is getting rape threats. It is a sport, where one team has to win and one has to lose. India performed badly in a couple of games. But if you look at the stats of the entire year, India have been perhaps the most successful team.”

India kept their faint hopes of progressing to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021 alive by defeating Afghanistan by 66 runs on Wednesday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar