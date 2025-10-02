"An average of 35 does not suit him at all" - Aakash Chopra urges India batter to capitalise on home season after Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test 

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has backed KL Rahul to stretch his Test average over the 40-run mark following the home season, which includes matches against West Indies and South Africa. The opener made a strong start on Day 1 of the first Test against the Men in Maroon, scoring an unbeaten 53 off 114 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

KL Rahul had the task of facing the final session of the day after the bowlers dominated proceedings to bundle out the West Indies for a paltry 162. The right-handed batter, who recently had a prolific Test series in England and a match-winning outing in the second unofficial Test against Australia 'A', saw off the new ball in typical fashion.

Despite a rain break that brought a break to the proceedings and a niggle towards the end of the day, KL Rahul remained resolute to remain unbeaten on the crease at Stumps on Day 1.

Aakash Chopra termed the two-match Test series against the West Indies as a crucial one for KL Rahul.

"In my opinion, this is a very important series for KL Rahul, an average of 35 does not suit him at all. It is wrong, and if he needs to better it, then he has to write his name in this series, and he batted in that way today. The backfoot punch that he plays, no one in international cricket plays it better than him. Through this series and the South Africa one, Rahul has to boost his average to 42 to 45," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

KL Rahul's opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the other hand, was dismissed for 36 runs off 54 deliveries. He had a rather sedate start, not getting off the mark until the 13th delivery of his innings. However, he picked up the pace before falling to Jayden Seales in the 19th over.

"Yashasvi looked good at the crease. He is a player who likes the cut, so he was able to make the runs, and was free-flowing as well, but one outside edge ended his stay," Chopra added.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on 68 runs for the first wicket to provide India another solid start.

"I feel that you don't need six bowlers against a team like the West Indies" - Aakash Chopra questions India's team combination for IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Team India sprang a surprise in their playing XI for the series opener by naming six bowling options, which include the returning pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal missed out as a result, since India ultimately went with a third seam-bowling option for the greenish surface on offer.

Chopra reasoned that six bowling options comes across as overkill, and the middle-order should have included Padikkal.

"This was India's chance to play six batters. India went for a lot of bowling, six bowling options. Personally, I feel that you don't need six bowlers against a team like the West Indies. Five is more than enough. It was a chance for India to bring in Padikkal. They just love all-rounders. India should bat the whole day tomorrow, and for a little while on Day 3, bat so much that you only need to bat once," Chopra opined.

At the end of the day's play, India are placed at 121-2 after 38 overs, with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill unbeaten at the crease. The Men in Blue only trail by 41 runs in the first innings.

