“An experience of a lifetime” - Jasprit Bumrah shares glimpses from the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad

Team India stalwart Jasprit Bumrah recently attended Coldplay's concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He shared his experience with fans through a reel on his Instagram handle. The Indian bowling spearhead received enormous love at the venue as Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, also dedicated a small song to him during the event.

Martin expressed his adoration for Bumrah and called him the best bowler in the world. The Coldplay singer also cheekily mentioned that he doesn't enjoy Bumrah's match-winning spells against his home country, England. The lyrics of his song praising the Indian speedster were:

"Jasprit, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We do not enjoy watching you destroy England with wicket after wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah expressed gratitude for the lovely reception he received from Coldplay and the fans at the concert with a note on his Instagram post on Tuesday. The 31-year-old gave a glimpse of his visit to the event by sharing a reel on Instagram, which was captioned:

"This was an experience of a lifetime. Thank you for all the love @coldplay and congratulations on the super successful shows in India. We’ll see you soon ✨

Jasprit Bumrah wins Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024

Following his sensational performances across formats in 2024, Jasprit Bumrah received the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Mens Cricketer of the Year 2024 from ICC on Tuesday.

The ace Indian pacer played a prominent role in India's T20 World Cup win in 2024. He took 15 wickets and conceded runs at an economy rate of just 4.17, winning the Player of the Tournament award. He also performed exceptionally in the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia and ended up at the top of the wicket charts.

Bumrah suffered an unfortunate injury during the last Test of the BGT series, which forced him to miss the England series. He is likely to make his comeback in February as he has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

