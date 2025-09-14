"An underrated gem of Indian bowling" - Fans react to Kuldeep Yadav's stunning spell in IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup match

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Team India in their 2025 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The left-arm spinner bagged three crucial wickets, finishing with excellent figures of 4-0-18-3.
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Kuldeep was brought into the attack straightaway after the powerplay. He kicked off his spell with a tidy over, conceding just two runs.
Kuldeep claimed his first wicket in the 13th over, dismissing Hasan Nawaz (5 off 7 balls) on the fourth ball. The crafty spinner struck again on the very next ball, sending Mohammad Nawaz back for a golden duck.
The 30-year-old finished his spell by getting rid of the well-set Sahibzada Farhan (40 off 44 balls) in his final over. He received praise from all quarters for his fantastic bowling exploits.
It is worth mentioning that Kuldeep Yadav did a brilliant job with the ball in India's 2025 Asia Cup opener as well. He finished with a spell of 2.1-0-7-4 in the side's nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Kuldeep Yadav's bowling performance helped India restrict Pakistan to 127/9 in 20 overs
India were off to a brilliant start with the ball as Hardik Pandya dismissed Pakistan opener Saim Ayub on the very first ball of the match. The Men in Blue bowlers did a commendable job, with Kuldeep Yadav being the most successful.
Speedster Jasprit Bumrah and left-arm spinner Axar Patel picked up two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged one scalp apiece.
Pakistan ultimately finished 129/7 after 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan was the highest run-scorer for the side with 40 runs off 44 balls. Shaheen Afridi played a quick-fire 33*-run knock in 16 deliveries towards the back end.
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma played an impactful knock at the start of the run chase. He contributed 31 runs off 13 balls as the side ended the powerplay at 61/2.
