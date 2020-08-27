'And then we were three' - Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announce pregnancy

Indian captain Virat Kohli announced today that he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021.

Virat Kohli posted the news on his Twitter and Instagram accounts just a bit after 11:00 AM IST. He wrote:

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021"

Later, Anushka Sharma also shared the same picture with the same caption on her Twitter and Instagram accounts as well. Have a look her posts:

Not surprisingly, social media exploded within a few minutes and the star couple started receiving congratulatory messages from their peers, colleagues, fans and friends from all around the globe.

The duo got married in December 2017 and did not get enough time together apart from a couple of short vacations. They spent the lockdown at their Mumbai residence. Virat Kohli is currently in Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he might be in Australia when the baby arrives in January 2021.

A couple of months earlier, Kohli's fellow Indian cricket team star Hardik Pandya also announced that he was going to be a father for the first time. His fiancee Natasa Stankovic later gave birth to their son Agastya Pandya on 30 July 2020.