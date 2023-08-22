Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Yeddala Reddy propels himself to the pole position – Updated after Match 13

The 12th match of the Andhra Premier League witnessed Coastal Riders secure a comprehensive victory over the Godavari Titans by a margin of 35 runs. In the 13th match, Vizag Warriors clinched a pivotal win against the Bezawada Warriors.

Both of these exciting matches took place at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

In the 12th contest, the Godavari Titans elected to field first but failed to create a significant impact with the ball, allowing the Coastal Riders to accumulate a total of 173/9 in the allotted 20 overs.

The contribution of openers, Dharani Kumar with 59 and Maddila Harsha Vardhan with 35, played a crucial role in putting up a challenging total on the board for Riders.

During the chase, Godavari Titans managed to put on only 138 runs in 18.1 overs. Hemanth Reddy, batting at no.3, was the lone fighter for Titans in the whole batting line-up.

With this victory, the Riders propelled themselves to the top position on the points table. C Stephen, Sudharsan, and Chiranjeevi scalped two wickets each while Shaik Abdulla bagged a three-wicket haul.

In the 13th match of the tournament, Vizag Warriors opted to bat first and scored 193/4 in the stipulated 20 overs. Their leading batters, Arjun Tendulkar, Prasanth Kumar, and captain Karan Shinde amassed 40-plus scores, contributing significantly to the team.

During the chase, Bezawada Tigers gave an exciting finish to the match by securing a win on the last ball of the game. Captain Shoaib Khan and P Avinash's 50-plus scores and keeper-batter Ricky Bhui's 33-run knock played a crucial role in the Tigers' second victory of the season.

Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Bezawada Tigers’ Maheep Kumar maintained his hold at the top position despite scoring just two runs against Vizag Warriors. In contrast, the Warriors’ middle order batter Prashanth Kumar secured the second spot after smacking a half-century against the Tigers.

Uttarandhra Lions batter Sreeram Venkata Rahul has slipped down to the third position. Godavari Titans batter C Gnaneshwar is in the fourth slot with 163 runs and Bezawada Tigers' Munnangi Abhinav is in the fifth position with 142 runs.

Andhra Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Vizag Warriors’ medium pacer Yeddala Reddy bagged a four-wicket haul against Bezawada Tigers and propelled himself to the pole position with 11 wickets in five innings at an average of 15.55. However, his spell went in vain as the Tigers bagged a crucial victory on the last ball of the game.

Rayalaseema Kings' medium pace bowler Harishankar Reddy slides down to the second position with Bezawada Tigers' Lalith Mohan bagging eight wickets at the third position. Kavuri Saiteja and Shaik Kaleemudin hold the fourth and fifth positions respectively.