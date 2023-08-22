Andhra Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Rayalaseema Kings vs Vizag Warriors, Match 11

Bezawada Tigers and Vizag Warriors picked up victories on Monday, 21st August 2023, in the Andhra Premier League.

In the first match of Monday's double-header, Bezawada Tigers chased down 160 to win by seven wickets against Uttarandhra Lions.

Batting first, Seeram Paul (41 off 46) and Shyam Sundar (45* off 31) helped Uttarandhra Lions reach 159/4 in their 20 overs.

Santosh Kumar, Shoaib Khan, Shambu Akhil, and Lalith Mohan bagged one wicket each for the Bezawada Tigers.

Chasing 160 to win, Maheep Kumar led from the front. He notched up an unbeaten 77 from 51 deliveries while opening the batting for the team.

He had support from the experienced Ricky Bhui. The keeper smashed two sixes and five fours for his 26-ball 41. He helped the team to cross the line in the 19th over to win by seven wickets.

In the second match of the double-header, Rayalaseema Kings tied the match against Vizag Warriors. The Warriors won the game in the super-over.

Batting first, Vizag Warriors had an excellent start, as Pitta Tendulkar and Prasanth Kumar added 73 runs for the opening wicket. Pitta Tendulkar fell for 17-ball 30 but Prasanth Kumar continued to dominate and ended with 73 off 40 deliveries. Vizag Warriors reached 171 for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs.

Kamaruddin was the pick of the bowlers for the Kings. He grabbed four wickets and gave away just 20 runs.

Rayalaseema Kings had an excellent start to their chase as Hanuma Vihari and Abhishek Reddy had a century partnership for the first wicket. Abhishek Reddy had to retire while batting at 58. A few deliveries later, Hanuma Vihari was dismissed for 42-ball 71.

In the final over, the Kings needed seven runs to win the game. However, they managed only six runs and lost three wickets in the final over to take the match to the super over.

Yeddala Reddy, who pushed the match to the super over with an excellent display in the 20th over, bowled the super over as well. He dismissed both Hanuma Vihari and Girinath Reddy to reduce the Kings to just one run by getting two wickets. Chasing just two runs to win in the super over, the Warriors finished the match in just three deliveries.

Rayalaseema Kings stays at the top of the table

Rayalaseema Kings, despite losing their last match, stays at the top of the table with three wins and a loss from four matches.

Uttarandhra Lions are in the second spot with two wins and as many losses from their four matches. Godavari Titans, who have won two out of their three matches, are in the third position.

Coastal Riders have won two out of their three matches. They are in the fourth spot at the moment with eight points. Bezawada Tigers and Vizag Warriors have one win each and are in the bottom half of the table.