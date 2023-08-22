Andhra Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Vizag Warriors vs Bezawada Tigers, Match 13

Coastal Riders and Bezawada Tigers emerged victorious on Tuesday in the Andhra Premier League 2023 at Visakhapatnam.

Coastal Riders and Godavari Titans faced off in the first match of the doubleheader on Tuesday. The opener Dharani Kumar led the batting attack for Coastal Riders. He notched up 59 runs from 32 deliveries, helping the team to reach 173/9 in their 20 overs. Penmetsa Raju and Gadde Samanvith picked up three wickets each, while Madhav Rayudu grabbed two wickets for Godavari Titans.

In reply, Maramreddy was the lone warrior for the Titans. The top-order batter notched up 58 runs, with none of the players have even managed to cross the 20-run mark in the chase. The team fell 35 runs short of the target. Shaik Abdulla was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets from four overs. Cheepurapalli Stephen, Sudharsan, and Chiranjeevi grabbed two wickets each for the Riders.

In the second match of the doubleheader, Bezawada Tigers chased down 194 against Vizag Warriors to win by three wickets in the final delivery of the match.

Bezawada Tigers needed 26 runs in their last two overs. Pyla Avinash smashed two sixes and a four in the final moments of the match to help the team cross the line. He remained unbeaten on 30-ball 71.

After losing early wickets, Avinash and Shoaib Md Khan turned things around for the Tigers with half-centuries. Yeddala Reddy grabbed four wickets in his four overs and was the pick of the bowlers for Vizag Warriors once again.

Earlier, Vizag Warriors had their top three scoring big on Tuesday. Pitta Tendulkar made 47, while Prasanth Kumar scored 35-ball 53. Karan Shinde remained unbeaten with 55 and helped the team reach 193 in their 20 overs.

Rayalaseema Kings remains at the top of the Andhra Premier League table

Rayalaseema Kings stays at the top of the table with three wins from four matches. Coastal Riders are just below them with three wins and a loss from their four appearances.

Uttarandhra Lions are in the third spot with two wins and as many losses. Bezawada Tigers and Vizag Warriors are in the bottom half of the table with two and one wins from five matches, respectively.