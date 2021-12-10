Andre Russell set for BBL return; cannot touch his teammates, warm-up at a distance among other COVID-19 rules

Andre Russell is all set to make his Big Bash League (BBL) comeback, but will have to follow certain COVID-19 rules that allow him to be available for selection.

Russell, who arrived in Sydney a week ago before traveling to Melbourne on Thursday, will have to enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground through a different gate. He will also have to use a different lift to the one used by his teammates.

He will have to warm-up at least two meters away from his colleagues and will have a separate dugout during the game. Andre Russell is also not allowed to high-five after wickets, glove punch his batting partner, or go within two meters of an opposition player. He should also maintain a two-meter gap from his teammates while off the field.

Russell will also have a separate changing room and a microphone specially arranged if he is interviewed after the match.

Russell can join his teammates after completing full seven day of quarantine

The West Indies all-rounder will only be allowed to unite with his team-mates when he completes the full seven days of isolation, excluding match days.

The measures were designed by Cricket Australia. It was informed to the Melbourne Stars to minimise the risk of players and support staff getting affected by the COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Stars have had a disastrous start to their BBL campaign, losing to the Sydney Sixers by a mammoth 152 runs. Chasing 214 runs, the Stars were bowled out for 61 runs last week.

Glenn Maxwell & Co will hope Andre Russell will revive their fortunes when he features against Sydney Thunder at the MCG tonight. Russell has been in breathtaking form in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and will hope to replicate it in the BBL.

Edited by Diptanil Roy