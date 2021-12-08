Andre Russell signs with Melbourne Stars for five-game stint in BBL 11

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will feature for the Melbourne Stars in the ongoing eleventh edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). This marks the 33-year-old's third BBL franchise after spending a solitary campaign with the Melbourne Renegades and three editions representing the Sydney Thunder.

He will be available for selection across a five-game stint starting with the Melbourne Stars' upcoming contest against Russell's former team, the Sydney Thunder. The all-rounder will feature in the competition after a gap of four years.

Russell's last appearance ended in a severe hamstring injury that saw him stretchered off the ground.

His appearance in the BBL and even Australia to an extent came to a halt after he was handed a one-year ban from the sport. He was found guilty of being negligent in informing the authorities about his whereabouts during doping tests.

Injuries have become a constant companion, especially during recent times, which have limited Russell's role with his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as well.

BBL 11: Russell will join an injury-ravaged Melbourne Stars side

The Melbourne Stars started their season on the worst possible note. They suffered a record defeat at the hands of defending champions the Sydney Sixers. The two-time runner-ups are currently without the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Billy Stanlake. Following their heavy defeat, Glenn Maxwell said:

"We've had a lot of injuries, a lot of guys yet to turn up. We're hoping (Marcus Stoinis) is going to be back next week. We've got (Nathan) Coulter-Nile, Joe Burns, Qais Ahmad … another overseas signing (Russell), so we've got plenty of options."

The Stars have already roped in Haris Rauf for the season to make up for the inexperience in the pace bowling department. Russell, who missed the majority of KKR's second-leg exploits that culminated in a runners-up finish, comes on the back of a scintillating performance in the T10 League Final. He scored 90 runs off just 32 balls to lead the Deccan Galdiators to the trophy.

Russell is currently completing his mandated 72-hour quarantine after arriving in Sydney. He will join his new teammates for the game on Friday. The all-rounder is not part of the West Indies ODI or T20I squad that will tour Pakistan in a week's time.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra