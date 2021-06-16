BCCI lifts the lifetime ban on Ankeet Chavan

Former Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ankeet Chavan, who was banned for life for his alleged involvement in the IPL match-fixing scandal, can resume playing cricket as per BCCI’s latest directives.

Ankeet Chavan, along with S Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila, was banned from playing all forms of cricket in India in 2013. In September of 2020, Chavan appealed against the ban in the Bombay High Court. The case was then referred to the BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain, who reduced Chavan's life ban to seven years.

As per The Times of India, in a formal communication to Ankeet Chavan about the Ombudsman’s decision, BCCI interim CEO Hemang Amin wrote:

“Dear Mr. Chavan, as per the directions of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court, your representation for modification of the BCCI order, imposing a life ban on you was placed before the Ld. Ombudsman of BCCI. The Ld. Ombudsman, has restricted the ban imposed on you from life ban to 7 years, with effect from 13 September 2013. In view of the order dated 3 May 2021, the ban imposed on you therefore ended on 13 September, 2020.”

S Sreesanth’s ban was also lifted by the BCCI earlier, following which he resumed playing domestic cricket.

I’m really looking forward to resuming playing cricket: Ankeet Chavan

Ankeet Chavan expressed happiness about the BCCI’s decision and is hopeful of playing for Mumbai again. He thanked the BCCI and the Mumbai Cricket Association. Speaking about the Ombudsman’s decision and his return to cricket, Ankeet Chavan told TOI:

“Now that I’ve received a formal communication from the BCCI in this regard, I’m really looking forward to resuming playing cricket once the pandemic subsides and the government eases out rules. I want to get on the cricket ground as soon as possible. Everyone in my family is breathing a sigh of relief. This chapter has finally come to an end. I just have to start with my club and corporate cricket."

Ankeet Chavan added:

“I’m thankful for the BCCI and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for having backed me, and I hope to receive their backing in the future too. I will now have to tell the MCA that my ban has been reduced and I can be considered for the forthcoming season. I’m really hoping I can play for Mumbai again. See, I’m a spin-bowling all-rounder. I can play cricket for another five-seven years for Mumbai.

Ankeet Chavan has played 20 List-A games thus far in his career, in which he scored 254 runs and picked up 18 wickets. In 18 first-class matches, he accrued 571 runs and accounted for 53 wickets.

