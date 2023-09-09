"Are they not from Asia?" - Salman Butt slams ACC for not awarding reserve day to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023

Salman Butt was unimpressed with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) awarding a reserve day exclusively for the India-Pakistan clash of the Super Fours in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Suggesting that there shouldn't be any preferential treatment by the board, he opined that Sri Lanka and Bangladesh should also have been given reserve days for their fixtures. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

"Only the organisers can answer this question (why Bangladesh and Sri Lanka weren't awarded reserve days?). If a reserve day has been kept for two teams, what wrong have the other teams done? Do you not consider them equal, or are they not from Asia?"

Notably, India and Pakistan's group-stage encounter was washed out due to rain after the first innings, leaving fans disheartened. To ensure that a result is possible in their upcoming tie, the ACC has decided to have a reserve day for the game.

The two arch-rivals will lock horns in match number three of the Super Fours at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. Apart from the final, it is the only encounter to have a reserve day.

The reserve day for India-Pakistan match was set after consulting all four teams competing in Super Fours of Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood and Bangladesh head coach Chandiika Hathurusingha had expressed their displeasure over India and Pakistan getting a reserve day for their Super Fours encounter.

However, the boards of both countries, in their official statements, clarified that the decision was made after consulting all four participating teams. Reacting to the recent developments, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wrote on X:

"A reserve day for India Pakistan contest in Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage has been added that effectively revised the Asia Cup playing condition. To clarify on the position, the decision was taken with the consent of all four participating teams and ACC."

Expand Tweet

Soon after BCB's post, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) also published an official statement on X, writing:

"The reserve day for the India-Pakistan contest of the Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage was taken in consultation with all four member boards of the Super 4 competing teams. Accordingly, the ACC effectively revised the playing conditions of the tournament to effect the agreed-upon change."

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that the Sri Lanka leg of the ODI continental showpiece has seen several rain-interrupted matches. The remaining Super Fours matches and the final will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, the weather forecast suggests that rain could play spoilsport in some of the contests.