"Are they good enough for Tests?" - Former India batter tears into West Indies after dismal showing on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test 

Former India batter Aakash Chopra questioned the West Indies' contribution to Test cricket after their shambolic performance on Day 1 of the first Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2. The Roston Chase-led side were bundled out for a meagre 162 after opting to bat first, lasting just two sessions.

The Men in Maroon could not handle a full-fledged Indian bowling line-up, and lost four wickets in the opening hour itself. Justin Greaves was the sole batter to cross the 30-run mark as India dominantly kick-started their home season.

The West Indies did not make an impact with the ball as well. The Indian opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal negotiated the new ball with relative ease as the visitors sorely felt the absence of the injured Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph. At Stumps on Day 1, India are well-placed at 121-2, trailing only by 41 runs in the first innings.

Aakash Chopra felt that the West Indies lacks prowess, especially in the batting department, where the dismal numbers spoke for themselves.

"If you see the top six batters of this West Indies team, everyone's average is in the 20s. Chanderpaul has an average of barely over 30, just 31.11. So, just one batter has an average of over 30, and even that is not like 35 or something, and the rest are like 25-odd. If you are a member of the team with this average, that too after playing a significant amount of Test cricket, then it is clear that there is no prowess. They are playing Test cricket, but are they good enough for Tests?" Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"In my opinion, it is sub-standard batting. If their numbers don't improve, then one question that will be asked for sure is - Are the West Indies really adding to Test cricket? I might be a bit harsh, but if you are asking someone to take their time out and watch the game for five days, it has to be justified, right? The West Indies team's decline is palpable," the former India player added.

The former cricketer feels that the only way to end the barrage of disparity and one-sided matches is to introduce a tier system in the World Test Championship (WTC).

"Now, should there be a tier system in Test cricket? This series acts as fuel to the fire in this conversation. The point of WTC was to bring excitement in the longest format, with teams battling it out for points, it feels nice to hear it. There is importance because teams want points, but where will you bring the contest from? You have not lost a single Test to them in the last 20-22 years, so what contest?" Chopra said.

Some prominent members in world cricket, like Cricket Australia (CA), are open to a tier system, but the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on the other hand, have vehemently opposed it in the recent past.

"Ahmedabad should not host Tests" - Aakash Chopra on the negligible turnout on Day 1 of India's series opener against West Indies

A common element among entities that have opposed the notion of a tier system is the belief that weaker sides will only improve by playing against the bigger nations on a regular basis, and also the fact that the minnows are capable of causing upsets given enough opportunities.

While Chopra acknowledged the occurrence of upsets, he debated the frequency of them compared to the one-sided matches that are killing the format.

"The West Indies is not a team that is pushing. Once in a while, it so happens that they win in Multan or Gabba, but those are just one-offs, the world is not going to change because of it. So, in my opinion, there should be a tier system, make two tiers of six teams each, with promotion and relegation," Chopra said.

The sea of empty stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium reflected the quality of the contest on show. The former player explained how complacency among Ahmedabad residents is given that the venue will inevitably be awarded bigger matches in the future, has played a role in the sad sight.

"There should not be injustice to the fans. Think about them as well. It is already difficult to follow Test cricket, and if there are one-sided matches on top of that, then where is the fun? Why will people follow? I won't hold you accountable if you don't follow this match, the match is going on in Ahmedabad, and no one has come to watch it. It was a holiday, so fill the stadium, but there was absolutely no one. It was empty, it was an eyesore. Ahmedabad should not host Tests, go to smaller venues," the former batter elaborated," the former India batter elucidated.

Since 2021, the venue has hosted three Tests, with the first two coming in the same home series against England, while the most recent one was the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series finale between India and Australia.

