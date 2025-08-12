"Arey bass" - Gautam Gambhir gets spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Aug 12, 2025 14:51 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir was named India's coach on July 9, 2024. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The 43-year-old opted for a casual look, pairing a solid black t-shirt with a pair of light-washed denim.

A few paparazzi photographers were filming Gambhir as he walked towards the airport gate. On being asked to look towards the camera, the cricketer-turned-coach responded by saying:

"Arey bass (that's it)."

You can watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir returned to India after a grueling five-match away Test series against England. The Shubman Gill-led side drew the series 2-2. The Indian coach's next big assignment is the 2025 Asia Cup.

The continental tournament will be played in the T20 format. The Men in Blue kick off their campaign on September 10. They take on the United Arab Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

"I will remove you from the team only if you have scored 21 ducks" - Sanju Samson reveals Gautam Gambhir's backing after twin failures in Sri Lanka

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson recently revealed how head coach Gautam Gambhir supported him during India's three-match away T20I series against Sri Lanka in 2024.

Samson was dismissed for ducks in the second and third T20Is. He mentioned that he was disappointed with the failures and thought it would cost him a place in the side.

The stumper recalled that Gambhir assured him that he would not get dropped from the team till he got 21 ducks. Speaking in an interview with Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin, Samson said:

"I played two matches in Sri Lanka after that, I was out for ducks in both matches. The memories of being in and out of the team started flooding in, and I thought that was it. I was a bit down in the dressing room, and Gauti bhai saw it. He came up to me, and asked what happened, I told him I did not capitalise on the chance that I got. He was like, 'So? I will remove you from the team only if you have scored 21 ducks'."

Meanwhile, the Indian selectors are expected to announce the 2025 Asia Cup squad next week.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
