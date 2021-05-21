Aritharan Vaseekaran smacks 6 sixes in an over in ECS T10 Krefeld game

Aritharan Vaseekaran joined a special group of cricketers after smacking six sixes in an over on Friday. The 34-year-old achieved the feat while representing Bayer Uerdingen Boosters in the ECS T10 Krefeld against Koln Challengers.

Several fans reacted to the special feat online, celebrating Vaseekaran's achievement.

SIX Sixes Alert!



Aritharan Vaseekaran has just hit Ayush Sharma for six sixes in an over in @EuropeanCricket ECS T10 - Krefeld!



Amazing stuff! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 21, 2021

Aritharan Vaseekaran achieved the feat in the fifth over of the game, carting Ayush Sharma to all corners of the ground. The batsman hit his first six over mid-wicket, slogging a full delivery with all his might. It was a back of a length delivery that met the same fate next, with Vaseekaran standing tall to pull one over the square leg boundary.

Ayush Sharma targeted the stumps with his next ball, but Aritharan Vaseekaran was up to the task. He came down the track and dispatched his third six over deep mid-wicket.

The pressure seemed to get to Sharma, who bowled an innocuous half-volley next. Aritharan Vaseekaran did not miss out on the gift, getting his front foot out of the way to heave one over square leg. He made it five from five by smacking another back of a length delivery for six before completing the historic feat with a sensational hit over cow corner.

Aritharan Vaseekaran’s blitzkrieg the highlight of Bayer Uerdingen Boosters’s innings

6 sixes in a single over by Aritharan Vaseekaran in European Cricket series. pic.twitter.com/TzvnfOc36F — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2021

Aritharan Vaseekaran has been one of the in-form batsmen this season and proved his mettle once again with a record-breaking knock on Friday. He made 61 runs off 25 balls against the Koln Challengers, smashing seven sixes and three fours in the process before falling to Srinivas Nareshkumar in the eighth over of the game.

Aritharan Vaseekaran, who started the day seventh in the run-scoring charts, has now shot up to third place. He has 161 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 180-plus for the Bayer Uerdingen Boosters in the ECS T10 Krefeld this season.

His special knock powered his team to 115/8, with the Boosters registering the competition’s second-highest score this season.

