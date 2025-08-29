Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, recently attended a family function with his fiancée, Saaniya Chandok. The 25-year-old got engaged to Saaniya, granddaughter of business tycoon Ravi Ghai. The private ceremony reportedly took place on August 13. Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok were present for the birthday celebrations of Sachin's mother. All the members of the Tendulkar family were dressed in traditional attire.Sachin posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram account on Friday, August 29, in which his mother can be seen cutting a birthday cake. The former cricketer captioned the post:&quot;तुझ्या पोटी जन्माला आलो, म्हणून मी घडलो तुझा आशीर्वाद होता म्हणून मी प्रगती करत राहिलो तू खंबीर आहेस म्हणूनच आम्ही सगळे खंबीर राहिलो वाढदिवसाच्या शुभेच्छा आई! (I was born in your womb. I had your blessings, that's why I kept progressing. You are strong, that's why we all stayed strong. Happy birthday mom.)&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the cricketing front, Arjun Tendulkar is a pace-bowling all-rounder. The left-arm seamer has featured in 17 first-class matches and has claimed 37 wickets. He has amassed 532 runs at an average of 23.13.Arjun has bagged 25 wickets and scored 102 runs in List A cricket from 18 matches. He was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), but was benched throughout the season. He has played five matches for MI in his IPL career, in which he has picked up three wickets and has an economy rate of 9.36. Ahead of the 2022-23 domestic season, he left Mumbai to join Goa for more opportunities. &quot;We are all very excited for the new phase in his life&quot; - Sachin Tendulkar on Arjun Tendulkar's engagement During a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, a fan asked Sachin Tendulkar about Arjun's engagement. The legendary batter confirmed that his son had got engaged.He remarked that the family is very excited for the new chapter in Arjun's life. Sachin wrote:&quot;Yes he did (get engaged) and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.&quot;Meanwhile, Sachin celebrated the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi by visiting Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. He was joined by his wife, Anjali, and children, Arjun and Sara.