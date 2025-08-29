Arjun Tendulkar attends family function with fiancée Saaniya Chandok [In Pictures]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Aug 29, 2025 20:05 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty
Arjun Tendulkar was part of the MI squad in IPL 2025. (Pic: Getty Images).

Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, recently attended a family function with his fiancée, Saaniya Chandok. The 25-year-old got engaged to Saaniya, granddaughter of business tycoon Ravi Ghai. The private ceremony reportedly took place on August 13.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok were present for the birthday celebrations of Sachin's mother. All the members of the Tendulkar family were dressed in traditional attire.

Sachin posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram account on Friday, August 29, in which his mother can be seen cutting a birthday cake. The former cricketer captioned the post:

"तुझ्या पोटी जन्माला आलो, म्हणून मी घडलो तुझा आशीर्वाद होता म्हणून मी प्रगती करत राहिलो तू खंबीर आहेस म्हणूनच आम्ही सगळे खंबीर राहिलो वाढदिवसाच्या शुभेच्छा आई! (I was born in your womb. I had your blessings, that's why I kept progressing. You are strong, that's why we all stayed strong. Happy birthday mom.)"
On the cricketing front, Arjun Tendulkar is a pace-bowling all-rounder. The left-arm seamer has featured in 17 first-class matches and has claimed 37 wickets. He has amassed 532 runs at an average of 23.13.

Arjun has bagged 25 wickets and scored 102 runs in List A cricket from 18 matches. He was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), but was benched throughout the season.

He has played five matches for MI in his IPL career, in which he has picked up three wickets and has an economy rate of 9.36. Ahead of the 2022-23 domestic season, he left Mumbai to join Goa for more opportunities.

"We are all very excited for the new phase in his life" - Sachin Tendulkar on Arjun Tendulkar's engagement

During a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, a fan asked Sachin Tendulkar about Arjun's engagement. The legendary batter confirmed that his son had got engaged.

He remarked that the family is very excited for the new chapter in Arjun's life. Sachin wrote:

"Yes he did (get engaged) and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life."

Meanwhile, Sachin celebrated the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi by visiting Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. He was joined by his wife, Anjali, and children, Arjun and Sara.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
