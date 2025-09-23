Arjun Tendulkar dismisses Rahul Dravid’s son in KSCA tournament ahead of 2025-26 season

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, dismissed Rahul Dravid's son, Samit Dravid, during the K Thimmiappiah Trophy, a KSCA tournament, in Alur. The left-arm pacer dismissed the 19-year-old for nine runs in the first innings of the match.

Arjun Tendulkar was representing Goa in the contest after his switch from Mumbai ahead of the 2022-23 season. Samit Dravid, on the other hand, was part of the KSCA Secretary's XI as a middle-order batter, which also featured Karun Nair.

Batting first, Goa posted 338 runs on the board, with Tendulkar scoring nine runs off 20 deliveries while batting at No.9. Samit Dravid was among the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-18 off nine overs.

During the KSCA Secretary's XI turn with the bat, Samit Dravid walked to the crease after Karun Nair's dismissal. With the score reading 70-3, the team were in desperate need of a partnership to match Goa's first innings total. The young batter recorded a couple of boundaries, but was dismissed in the 28th over after being caught by Kashab Bakle.

The KSCA Secretary's XI slumped further to 94-5, but were rescued by a 93-run partnership for the sixth wicket. At the time of writing, the KSCA Secretary's XI are placed at 255-8 in the 86th over of the innings, still trailing by 83 runs.

Arjun Tendulkar finished the day with figures of 3-50 for Goa

The left-arm pacer had provided the early breakthrough for his team by dismissing the opposition skipper Nikin Jose S J in the third over, before going on to dismiss Samit Dravid and Dhruv P in the same over. He finished the day with impressive figures of 3-50, and was the pick of the bowlers.

Tendulkar did not avail a chance for the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he did have a decent 2024-25 domestic season for Goa, playing a starring role in Goa's triumph in the Ranji Trophy Plate League with 16 wickets in four matches at an average of 18.18. He also featured in Goa's white-ball campaigns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

