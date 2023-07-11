Arjun Tendulkar named in South Zone 15-member squad for Deodhar Trophy 2023; Mayank Agarwal to lead the side

Goa medium fast bowler Arjun Tendulkar has been named in South Zone's squad for the 2023 Deodhar Trophy. Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal will lead the 15-man squad of South Zone picked by the selectors on Tuesday (July 11) evening.

Kerala player Rohan Kunnumal will be the deputy of Agarwal in the inter-zonal One-Day tournament. The likes of Washington Sundar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Sai Kishore, Devdutt Padikkal, and Arun Karthik were also included for South Zone.

Tendulkar, who moved to Goa from Mumbai last year due to lack of game time with the latter, will play his first zonal tournament for South Zone. The 23-year-old has played seven List A matches for Goa and claimed eight wickets at an average of 32.37. The Jr. Tendulkar will be joined by Karnataka's troika of Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, and Vasuki Koushik in the pace battery.

Vyshak and Vidwath are currently leading South Zone's pace attack in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, while Koushik joined the squad on the eve of the final between South Zone and West Zone.

Sai Sudharsan, KS Bharat, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Nikin Jose, and Nitish Kumar Reddy were named as standby players. KS Bharat is a part of India's Test squad for the two-match series against the West Indies, while Sudharsan is part of India's emerging Asia Cup squad.

South Zone squad for Deodhar Trophy 2023: Mayank Agarwal (c), Rohan Kunnummal (vc), N Jagadeesan (wk), Rohit Rayadu, KB Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui (wk), Washington Sundar, V. Kaverappa, V Vyshak, Kaushik V, Mohit Redkar, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Sai Kishore

Standby players: Sai Sudharsan, Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KS Bharat

South Zone to face North Zone in first game of Deodhar Trophy 2023

The 2023 Deodhar Trophy will be played from July 24-August 3. A total of 16 matches, including the final, will be conducted across three venues in Puducherry.

South Zone will play the tournament opener against North Zone on July 24 at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. The Deodhar Trophy returns to domestic cricket after being suspended for four years following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

