Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022: Arjun Tendulkar records his best T20 figures; picks up 4 wickets against Hyderabad

Arjun Tendulkar starred with the ball in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game between Goa and Hyderabad on Friday, October 14. Tendulkar picked up a four-wicket haul at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The all-rounder shifted from Mumbai to Goa ahead of the season in a bid to get more game time. In his first outing for the new side, Tendulkar returned with figures of 0/20 in three overs against Tripura. In the second game against Manipur, he picked up two wickets.

The youngster continued his brilliant run against Hyderabad, returning with figures of 4/10 in his four overs, bowling 17 dot deliveries in the process. He wreaked havoc with the new ball, dismissing Hyderabad's top order. His scalps included Prateek Reddy, Tilak Varma, Buddhi Rahul, and T Ravi Teja.

The Mumbai-born cricketer opened the bowling for Goa and conceded just one run in his first over. He followed it up with a wicket-maiden before returning at the death to pick up the remaining three wickets.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, posted 177/6 on the board in their 20 overs, riding on a 42-ball 62 from Tilak, who hit six boundaries and two maximums.

Arjun Tendulkar fails with the bat as Goa go down against Hyderabad

Despite a spirited effort from the Goa bowlers, the batters failed to get going as Hyderabad won the game convincingly. Goa could only muster 140 runs in 20 overs, falling short by 37 runs.

Aditya Kaushik and Tunish Sawkar added 46 runs for the second wicket but the middle order failed to make any significant contributions. Tendulkar managed only two runs from three deliveries before Ravi Teja cleaned him up.

Ravi Teja starred with the ball, returning with figures of 4/20 to take Hyderabad home.

Goa will next lock horns with Punjab in the Elite Group B match at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Sunday, October 16. Hyderabad, on the other hand, will square off against Tripura on the same day.

