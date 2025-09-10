"Arshdeep Singh has better numbers than Bumrah" - Former opener slams India’s playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE

Former India opener Aakash Chopra slammed the team management's decision to exclude Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, September 10. The left-arm pacer has had to settle for a place on the bench, with the Men in Blue opting to play with three spinners, while Hardik Pandya features as the second seamer.

Arshdeep Singh is India's leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket, currently stranded on 99 wickets after just 63 appearances. The pacer could not avail a chance during the red-ball tour of England, as well as the 2025 Champions Trophy, where the team entrusted Pandya as the second seamer to assist the spearhead in the form of Mohammad Shami.

Team India unveiled their playing XI after ending their barren run with the toss, and opting to bowl first. Aakash Chopra disagreed with the selection, and felt that it was unfair and harsh on Arshdeep Singh, who boasts better numbers than the returning Jasprit Bumrah.

"I think it has a Champions Trophy hangover in this playing XI, that was March, that was dusty, I have never seen that square as dry as I saw in March in Dubai. But, this is September, but they have gone with the same tactic, albeit in a different format. Is that actually the way India are going to plan? You have to pick your best team," Aakash Chopra said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"Arshdeep Singh. 99 wickets, Arshdeep Singh has got more wickets, better numbers than Jasprit Bumrah in T20s for India," he added.

During Team India's last T20I assignment, the pacer featured in three out of the five matches against England at home. He bagged four wickets at an average of 23.00 and an economy of 7.88, before going on to have a decent Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Hardik Pandya takes over new ball duties from Arshdeep Singh in an expensive first over

The all-rounder kicked off proceedings with the new ball, but could not find enough movement to make an immediate impact. He conceded 10 runs off the opening over as Alishan Sharafu scored a couple of boundaries to showcase some intent early on.

At the time of writing, the UAE are placed at 16-0 after two overs, with Jasprit Bumrah opening his spell from the other end.

